I test instant cameras for a living — and these are the 5 deals I'd snag this Prime Day

I test the best instant cameras here at Tom's Guide, and I've already found great deals on some of my favorites for Prime Day Deals.

For instance, the Fujifilm Instax Wide Evo bundle is currently 12% off, and it includes a 32GB microSD card, a padded case and other goodies. On the other hand, if you're a Polaroid fan, the Polaroid Go Gen 2 is down to its lowest ever price of $89 and it comes with 16 pieces of film.

And there's more where that came from. I'm keeping a close eye on deals on instant cameras and will be updating this article when more appear. For now, here are the 5 best deals I'd snap up this Prime Day.

Best Prime Day instant camera deals

Fujifilm Instax mini 41: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The Fujifilm Instax mini 41 is a fantastic instant camera for beginners. In my Instax mini 41 review, I praised it for its straightforward control scheme, sleek and premium design, long battery life and its ability to capture (and print) stunning images with plenty of detail. If you're looking to step into the world of instant photography, I'd snap this deal up right now.

Polaroid Now Gen 2: was $119 now $97 at Amazon The Polaroid Now Gen 2 is a lovely instant camera, especially if you're fan of the retro aesthetic. It looks great and captures equally amazing photos. This camera features autofocus, a self timer and a mode for double exposures.

Polaroid Now+: was $107 now $89 at Amazon The Polaroid Now+ has been succeeded by two other cameras, but if you don't want to pay full price for the newer models, I'd highly recommend this deal. It comes with a filter set for you to add a tinge of color, and you can even control the exposure manually (which many other instant cameras lack).

Fujifilm Instax Wide Evo bundle: was $764 now $669 at Amazon The Fujifilm Instax Wide Evo is unlike the others on this list as it's a hybrid instant camera, so you can click and print photos instantly but you can also print photos directly from your smartphone, increasing its versatility. In my Instax Wide Evo review, I loved the bright and detailed photos this camera took, and the wide format helps you capture more of the scene. The bundle includes a 32GB microSD card, 10 pieces of Brushed Metallics film, a cleaning kit and more.

Polaroid Go Gen 2: was $99 now $89 at Amazon The Polaroid Go Gen 2 is a cutest little camera. In my Go Gen 2 review, I said that this camera was highly portable and that it can slip into your pocket. It's also extremely easy to use and captures images with a retro aesthetic. If you want to get creative, you can capture double exposures too, and there's a self-timer for group shots so you never have to feel excluded.

