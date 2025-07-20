I tested the Fujifilm X half for two weeks — and some might think this one feature is a gimmick but it’s my favorite

Do you like film photography? Me too. Do you enjoy populating your Instagram feed with film photos? Me too! There's something charming about analog photography, and in recent years, we've seen a rise in its popularity, a trend that's making a comeback (like oversized blazers and baggy jeans).

It's then only natural that camera manufacturers get with the times and make modern film cameras. Fujifilm has done just that... but in a way none of us expected. I'm talking about the Fujifilm X half, a one-of-a-kind camera that's unlike any other in its current lineup, and it goes off the beaten track by combining digital and film photography.

What do I mean by that, you ask? Well, the X half takes regular photos like any digital camera but it also has a dedicated Film Camera Mode which emulates the feeling of analog. When I spent a couple hours with the camera pre-launch, a couple Tom's Guide readers pointed out that this was gimmick. Now that I've reviewed the camera, I say: so what? It's fun, it's so much fun, and I'm here to tell you why.

Where do we start?

Toggling Film Camera Mode on the Fujifilm X half is a piece of cake. There are two touchscreen displays on the back: the rounded, vertical touchscreen let's you swap between 13 film simulation recipes and several filters, while the rectangular 4x3 screen gives you access to the camera's settings and gallery.

To enable Film Camera Mode, simply swipe down on the rectangular screen and tap on it. You then select your roll (36 shots, for instance) and film simulation or filter, adjusting ISO and et voilà! The screen displays a shot counter and you'll need to use the lever on the right-hand side to advance the roll — as you would on a traditional film camera.

Also, like other film cameras, you won't be able to see the photos you've taken until you exhaust the roll, connect the camera to your smartphone and use the X half app to 'develop' the film. And you know what? I had a lot of fun with this. Watching your 'film roll' load on your phone and the little animation that shows every photo 'developing' is throughly enjoyable.

Analog photography's fundamentals apply here too. Some photos turn out great, some photos are unusable and some are imperfect, and I love that. The X half's photos turn out lovely with a film-life effects (thanks to the film sims), and you can increase the grain effect too.

Why can't we just have fun?

I've loved testing the Fujifilm X half. I think it's a nifty little camera (literally, it's so small) for anyone who wants access to Fuji's fantastic film simulation recipes and filters, and wants to take a no-frills camera to a concert, festival or while traveling.

But purists will have you believing it's a toy camera and it isn't worth the money. Look, I get it. It isn't really film photography. The X half isn't the cheapest either, retailing for $849 / £690. Its sensor takes only 17MP photos, and video is limited to FHD/48p. No, this isn't a stacked camera when it comes to pure imaging capabilities, but why does everything need to be?

Fujifilm's ethos here is that specs aren't always everything, and I see that. It isn't always about how many megapixels you have at your disposal or whether the camera has in-body image stabilization. Sometimes, and this time especially, it's about a stripped back camera that even a child could use. The X half is pure fun, nothing more, nothing less.