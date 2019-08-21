Best Electric Cars You Can Buy in 2019

Plugged In

Is this the year Tesla gets some real competition? Many analysts think it will be and certainly traditional automakers are hoping that's the case as they roll out some of the most advanced, sophisticated electric vehicles yet.

In previous years, there were plenty of entry-level EVs and plug-in hybrids. Some of those have already been discontinued, like the plug-in Chevy Volt. Now those models are being supplanted by not only more advanced electrics that drive more like conventional cars, but also by impressive EVs with impressive performance from car makers like Audi, BMW, and Porsche. Many analysts believe this will make 2020 the breakout year for electrics and start attracting a whole new class of consumer.