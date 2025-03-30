I drove the Volvo EX40 for a week — here’s my pros and cons

Just last fall, I tested Volvo’s first ever all-electric vehicle: the 2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge. For 2025, it’s been replaced by the EX40, namely to unify the nomenclature of its EVs — which actually sits in between the EX30 and EX90.

The base trim, a single motor extended range ‘Core’ model, has an EPA estimated range of 296 miles and starts at $53,975. I drove the 2025 Volvo EX40 Twin Moto Ultra for a week, which has a stronger 402 hp performance, range of 260 miles, and a $62,045 starting cost. I know it's pricey, but given Volvo’s reputation for safety and reliability, it’s a solid choice for those who value peace of mind over maximizing range.

At this price, it’s competing against other luxury subcompact SUVs I’ve tested like the Genesis GV60 and Nissan Ariya. Here’s everything I like and don’t like about the Volvo EX40.

2025 Volvo EX40 Twin Moto Ultra: specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 2025 Volvo EX40 Twin Moto Ultra Battery 82 kWh Motor Twin all-electric motor Range 260 miles Horsepower 408 hp Wheels 20-inches MSRP $62,045

2025 Volvo EX40 Twin Moto Ultra: Testing Summary

In my week’s worth of driving the 2025 Volvo EX40 Twin Moto Ultra, I accumulated a total of 202 miles. That comes out to about an average efficiency of 2.92 mi/kWh, which is just about the average I like for most EVs to achieve. But given its 408 hp performance, I’m actually surprised by the efficiency I got from its 82 kWh battery.

When it comes to charging, it manages to charge at the rate of 2.73 mi/hr with Level 1 charging at home. Even though I got faster charging from last year’s XC40 Recharge by reaching a rate of 5.1 mi/hour, I turned down the current limit to 15 amps — instead of the 29 amps with the XC40 Recharge. I still think that 2.73 mi/hr is pretty good for Level 1, since it added back 50 miles of range in 18.3 hours.

If you intend on driving more than that on the daily, I recommend installing a Level 2 charger at home to better optimize your charges.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 2025 Volvo EX40 Twin Moto Ultra 2025 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ AWD 2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge Ultimate 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD Total miles driven 202 miles 366.9 miles 243.6 miles 201.8 miles Average Efficiency 2.92 mi/kWh 2.7 mi/kWh N/A 3.3 mi/kWh Best long distance driving efficiency N/A 3.2 mi/kWh 3.34 mi/kWh 3.4 mi/kWh Level 1 charging rate 2.73 mi/hr 0.73 mi/hr 5.1 mi/hour 3.43 mi/hour

2025 Volvo EX40 Twin Moto Ultra: What I Like

Elegant, contemporary design

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Not much has changed aesthetically with the design of the 2025 Volvo EX40, but I will say that it’s still an elegant design. Volvo blends luxury and elegance into a design that isn’t as provocative as other futuristic designs I’ve seen, like on the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra, but it’s a balance that blends clean lines with a minimalist approach. Just like the XC40 Recharge from before, I really dig the "Thor's Hammer" LED headlights.

Visible blind spot lights

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Even though I still have the natural inclination to look over my shoulders to check my blind spots, I really appreciate the visible lights on the side mirrors to indicate something is in my blind spot. Other EVs have smaller, less district looking sensor lights on them — but the EX40 has this long, curved strip that has a strong glow. On sunny days, it’s much more visible than other cars I’ve tested.

Smooth driving

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

One of the more delightful aspects of the 2025 Volvo EX40 Ultra Twin Motor is that it’s deceptively powerful. That’s because it boasts a 408 hp performance that delivers a zippy acceleration, even when it’s at a complete standstill. On the highway, I like how it can instantly apply power to overtake other cars without it feeling like a struggle.

Clean interior

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Similar to its exterior, the Volvo EX40's interior strikes a balance, leaning towards a more contemporary look. It stays true to the Scandinavian minimalism philosophy that Volvo’s known for with its design, and it’s really evident with its comfortable seats, subtle ambient lights, and clean looking dashboard. There’s also ample legroom in the back, along with air vents to keep them well ventilated, so I’m confident it could make for a great family car.

Panoramic sunroof

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Just with last year’s model, the Volvo EX40 features a sprawling panoramic sunroof that can open up to let in some air flow. It’s a great distraction for your passengers, as it gives them a clear view of the sky. There’s also a mesh fabric shade that blocks off just enough light on those extra sunny days, while also helping to keep the interior cool.

Splash-free window wipers

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Similar to last year, the EX40 features splash-free window wipers that ‘spray’ cleaning fluid in an unconventional way. Instead of having streams coming from the front of the hood, the cleaning fluid is instead ejected from the blades themselves — resulting in fewer splashes that minimize spotting and keeps the windshield clear.

2025 Volvo EX40 Twin Moto Ultra: What I Don't Like

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Despite nearly everything about it looking and feeling like a contemporary car, I can’t get over the fact that it has a very antiquated looking touchscreen interface. It’s boring to say the least with its grid style layout and boring icons, lacking the modern styling and intuitiveness I’ve seen with premier interfaces like on the Mini Cooper Countryman EV.

Low profile backup camera

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Volvo has yet to address the low profile backup camera that I complained about too with last year’s XC40 Recharge. Despite being sharp for the most part, it’s the way it’s cut off that makes it difficult to use. Sure, I have excellent coverage from side-to-side to see if any cars are in my way, but due to how it’s positioned along the inside lip of the liftgate, it cuts off a lot from the horizon level.

Not as many premium features

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

With the $62,045 starting cost of the Volvo EX40 Ultra Twin Motor, it doesn’t have as many premium features as other similarly priced EVs I’ve tested. For example, it lacks the bright and large head-up display of the Nissan Ariya and the blind spot monitor cameras of the Genesis GV60. But to be fair, Volvo prioritizes safety above everything, which is hard to put a price on when the unthinkable happens.

2025 Volvo EX40 Twin Moto Ultra: bottom line

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

My feelings don't change a whole lot for the Volvo EX40 Ultra Twin Motor. It’s a powerful EV that could make for an excellent family car due to its size, responsive driving, and spacious interior. While I do like the minimalist approach to its design, it doesn’t have nearly as many features found in other similarly priced EVs I’ve tested.

Despite having a lower efficiency than last year’s XC40 Recharge, it could be the result of me driving it in wintertime where the battery is impacted much more — which I suspect could get better under warmer conditions. Regardless, if you value safety above everything else, the Volvo EX40 is an excellent choice with its reactive driver assistance features and collision avoidance.