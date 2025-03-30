I drove the Volvo EX40 for a week — here’s my pros and cons
An elegant design that's light on features, but big on safety
Just last fall, I tested Volvo’s first ever all-electric vehicle: the 2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge. For 2025, it’s been replaced by the EX40, namely to unify the nomenclature of its EVs — which actually sits in between the EX30 and EX90.
The base trim, a single motor extended range ‘Core’ model, has an EPA estimated range of 296 miles and starts at $53,975. I drove the 2025 Volvo EX40 Twin Moto Ultra for a week, which has a stronger 402 hp performance, range of 260 miles, and a $62,045 starting cost. I know it's pricey, but given Volvo’s reputation for safety and reliability, it’s a solid choice for those who value peace of mind over maximizing range.
At this price, it’s competing against other luxury subcompact SUVs I’ve tested like the Genesis GV60 and Nissan Ariya. Here’s everything I like and don’t like about the Volvo EX40.
2025 Volvo EX40 Twin Moto Ultra: specifications
|Row 0 - Cell 0
2025 Volvo EX40 Twin Moto Ultra
Battery
82 kWh
Motor
Twin all-electric motor
Range
260 miles
Horsepower
408 hp
Wheels
20-inches
MSRP
$62,045
2025 Volvo EX40 Twin Moto Ultra: Testing Summary
In my week’s worth of driving the 2025 Volvo EX40 Twin Moto Ultra, I accumulated a total of 202 miles. That comes out to about an average efficiency of 2.92 mi/kWh, which is just about the average I like for most EVs to achieve. But given its 408 hp performance, I’m actually surprised by the efficiency I got from its 82 kWh battery.
When it comes to charging, it manages to charge at the rate of 2.73 mi/hr with Level 1 charging at home. Even though I got faster charging from last year’s XC40 Recharge by reaching a rate of 5.1 mi/hour, I turned down the current limit to 15 amps — instead of the 29 amps with the XC40 Recharge. I still think that 2.73 mi/hr is pretty good for Level 1, since it added back 50 miles of range in 18.3 hours.
If you intend on driving more than that on the daily, I recommend installing a Level 2 charger at home to better optimize your charges.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
2025 Volvo EX40 Twin Moto Ultra
2025 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ AWD
2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge Ultimate
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD
Total miles driven
202 miles
366.9 miles
243.6 miles
201.8 miles
Average Efficiency
2.92 mi/kWh
2.7 mi/kWh
N/A
3.3 mi/kWh
Best long distance driving efficiency
N/A
3.2 mi/kWh
3.34 mi/kWh
3.4 mi/kWh
Level 1 charging rate
2.73 mi/hr
0.73 mi/hr
5.1 mi/hour
3.43 mi/hour
2025 Volvo EX40 Twin Moto Ultra: What I Like
Elegant, contemporary design
Not much has changed aesthetically with the design of the 2025 Volvo EX40, but I will say that it’s still an elegant design. Volvo blends luxury and elegance into a design that isn’t as provocative as other futuristic designs I’ve seen, like on the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra, but it’s a balance that blends clean lines with a minimalist approach. Just like the XC40 Recharge from before, I really dig the "Thor's Hammer" LED headlights.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Visible blind spot lights
Even though I still have the natural inclination to look over my shoulders to check my blind spots, I really appreciate the visible lights on the side mirrors to indicate something is in my blind spot. Other EVs have smaller, less district looking sensor lights on them — but the EX40 has this long, curved strip that has a strong glow. On sunny days, it’s much more visible than other cars I’ve tested.
Smooth driving
One of the more delightful aspects of the 2025 Volvo EX40 Ultra Twin Motor is that it’s deceptively powerful. That’s because it boasts a 408 hp performance that delivers a zippy acceleration, even when it’s at a complete standstill. On the highway, I like how it can instantly apply power to overtake other cars without it feeling like a struggle.
Clean interior
Similar to its exterior, the Volvo EX40's interior strikes a balance, leaning towards a more contemporary look. It stays true to the Scandinavian minimalism philosophy that Volvo’s known for with its design, and it’s really evident with its comfortable seats, subtle ambient lights, and clean looking dashboard. There’s also ample legroom in the back, along with air vents to keep them well ventilated, so I’m confident it could make for a great family car.
Panoramic sunroof
Just with last year’s model, the Volvo EX40 features a sprawling panoramic sunroof that can open up to let in some air flow. It’s a great distraction for your passengers, as it gives them a clear view of the sky. There’s also a mesh fabric shade that blocks off just enough light on those extra sunny days, while also helping to keep the interior cool.
Splash-free window wipers
Similar to last year, the EX40 features splash-free window wipers that ‘spray’ cleaning fluid in an unconventional way. Instead of having streams coming from the front of the hood, the cleaning fluid is instead ejected from the blades themselves — resulting in fewer splashes that minimize spotting and keeps the windshield clear.
2025 Volvo EX40 Twin Moto Ultra: What I Don't Like
Dated touchscreen interface
Despite nearly everything about it looking and feeling like a contemporary car, I can’t get over the fact that it has a very antiquated looking touchscreen interface. It’s boring to say the least with its grid style layout and boring icons, lacking the modern styling and intuitiveness I’ve seen with premier interfaces like on the Mini Cooper Countryman EV.
Low profile backup camera
Volvo has yet to address the low profile backup camera that I complained about too with last year’s XC40 Recharge. Despite being sharp for the most part, it’s the way it’s cut off that makes it difficult to use. Sure, I have excellent coverage from side-to-side to see if any cars are in my way, but due to how it’s positioned along the inside lip of the liftgate, it cuts off a lot from the horizon level.
Not as many premium features
With the $62,045 starting cost of the Volvo EX40 Ultra Twin Motor, it doesn’t have as many premium features as other similarly priced EVs I’ve tested. For example, it lacks the bright and large head-up display of the Nissan Ariya and the blind spot monitor cameras of the Genesis GV60. But to be fair, Volvo prioritizes safety above everything, which is hard to put a price on when the unthinkable happens.
2025 Volvo EX40 Twin Moto Ultra: bottom line
My feelings don't change a whole lot for the Volvo EX40 Ultra Twin Motor. It’s a powerful EV that could make for an excellent family car due to its size, responsive driving, and spacious interior. While I do like the minimalist approach to its design, it doesn’t have nearly as many features found in other similarly priced EVs I’ve tested.
Despite having a lower efficiency than last year’s XC40 Recharge, it could be the result of me driving it in wintertime where the battery is impacted much more — which I suspect could get better under warmer conditions. Regardless, if you value safety above everything else, the Volvo EX40 is an excellent choice with its reactive driver assistance features and collision avoidance.
More from Tom's Guide
John’s a senior editor covering phones for Tom’s Guide. He’s no stranger in this area having covered mobile phones and gadgets since 2008 when he started his career. On top of his editor duties, he’s a seasoned videographer being in front and behind the camera producing YouTube videos. Previously, he held editor roles with PhoneArena, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and SPY. Outside of tech, he enjoys producing mini documentaries and fun social clips for small businesses, enjoying the beach life at the Jersey Shore, and recently becoming a first time homeowner.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I just had the ultimate spa treatment inside the 2025 Lincoln Nautilus — complete with massage chairs, a waterfall display and scent diffusers
I drove the Mini Cooper Countryman EV for a week — here’s my pros and cons