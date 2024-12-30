I tested more than 25 EVs this year — here's the top 5 most efficient models

In 2024, I got to do something I didn’t think I’d do at the start of the year — and that’s testing electric cars. Today’s electric vehicles don’t just look good or come packed with self-driving features, they need to convince people to buy them in a meaningful way. One way they’re able to do that is to prove they can achieve excellent efficiency.

Anyone looking to buy a car today needs to understand the importance of efficiency in an EV, much like how gas-powered cars are judged by their fuel economy. Gas guzzlers that get a fuel economy of 15 miles per gallon will have a harder time convincing people to buy them with today’s gas prices, while hybrid cars rated for 50 mpg will save them more in the long term. This principle applies to electric vehicles, as the most efficient models get more mileage out of their batteries.

I’ve tested more than 25 EVs this year and have kept track of their efficiencies, so you’ll know exactly which models excel in this area.

Top 10 most efficient EVs I tested

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Battery (kWh) Efficiency (mi/kWh) Hyundai Kona Electric 64.8 4.5 Lucid Air Pure 84 4.3 Chevrolet Equinox EV 85 3.9 Genesis GV70 77.4 3.6 Honda Prologue 85 3.4 Volvo XC40 82 3.34 Chevrolet Blazer EV 85 3.2 Toyota bZ4X 71.4 3.1 Hyundai Ioniq 5 77.4 3 Lexus RZ 450e 71.4 3

In the table above, I've listed the 10 most efficient EVs I've tested in 2024. What's important to note here is that nearly all of them have MSRPs starting at $40,000. There's certainly a premium to pay for an EV, but they'll end up saving you more money in the long run with their charging cost — just as long as you charge at home where the rates are a lot cheaper.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average cost of electricity in the U.S. during November 2024 was $0.176/kWh. Using this cost, I want to use the Lucid Air Pure as an example to show you how much it costs to charge. With its 84 kWh battery, it would end up costing $14.78 to get it completely charged.

When it comes to efficiency, however, this number dictates how well the vehicle is using the battery to drive it over distances. I’ll use the Honda Prologue as an example, which I’ve tested for an efficiency of 3.4 mi/kWh. If it’s able to sustain that efficiency while draining its 85 kWh battery, then it should reach a top range of 289 miles — which turns out to exceed the car maker’s own claim of 273 miles.

Hyundai Kona Electric

MSRP: $41,000

Battery size: 64.8 kWh

Efficiency: 4.5 mi/kWh

I didn’t think I had any expectations for this one to top the list, but the numbers don’t lie. After driving the Hyundai Kona Electric for a week and accumulating a total of 271.1 miles, it reached an average efficiency of 4.5 mi/kWh. This is outstanding given how it has the smallest battery in an EV I’ve tested all year at a size of 64.8 kWh.

The small size makes sense for this sub-compact SUV, which doesn’t have the roomiest interior space. However, it proves that it makes the most out of the battery by getting the best efficiency in an EV I’ve tested all year — and it’s also the most affordable option on this list. That alone makes the Hyundai Kona Electric even more valuable.

Lucid Air Pure

MSRP: $69,900

Battery size: 84 kWh

Efficiency: 4.3 mi/kWh

If money wasn’t a question, I would buy the Lucid Air Pure. Not only is it a luxury EV that has a futuristic design and a minimal interior space, but this full-sized sedan goes the extra range by achieving the second best efficiency I’ve tested all year in an EV. Even though its 4.3 mi/kWh came up short of the company’s claim of 5 mi/kWh, my real-world testing still convinces me it’s worth considering if range is one of your concerns.

It’s also worth pointing out that the Lucid Air Pure is a fun drive, complete with a zippy acceleration and a tight handling that makes it a joy to drive on the highway. In fact, I’d argue it’s the most fun ride on this list — which is more impressive given that it’s efficient at the same time.

Chevrolet Equinox EV

MSRP: $43,295

Battery size: 85 kWh

Efficiency: 3.9 mi/kWh

For its size and cost, I didn’t expect the Chevrolet Equinox EV to rank this high — but it does. With its sizable trunk space and comfortable seating to fit up to five people, the Chevy Equinox EV’s 3.9 mi/kWh efficiency is undeniably impressive. I drove it farther than any other EV I’ve tested this year with a whopping 498.2 miles during my week’s worth of driving.

The cost is also important to note because it’s one of the more affordable options. What I’m looking forward to in 2025 is to test out the 2025 Equinox EV LT because of its $35,000 starting cost. If it’s anything like the one I drove, it could end up being the best cheap EV on the market.

Genesis GV70

MSRP: $73,750

Battery size: 77.4 kWh

Efficiency: 3.6 mi/kWh

If you want a luxury EV that’s big on style and features, all while delivering excellent efficiency, then check out the Genesis GV70. Given how it has a 429 hp performance from its 320kW dual motor design, I didn’t think it would be one of the more efficient models. After driving it for a week for a total of 216 miles, it averaged an efficiency of 3.6 mi/kWh from its 77.4 kWh battery.

One of the coolest things about the Genesis GV70 is that it features this neat holographic dashboard cluster display that gives off that 3D-like effect. It’s definitely unique and one of those things you’d find in something this luxurious, but the GV70 still manages to keep efficiency as its priority.

Honda Prologue

MSRP: $57,900

Battery size: 85 kWh

Efficiency: 3.4 mi/kWh

The Honda Prologue is the perfect example of why you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover. I wasn’t sold by how it looked when I first saw it earlier in the year at the New York International Auto Show, but my sentiments changed when I got to test it out. The Prologue is the perfect family SUV because of its roomy size, rich features, and outstanding efficiency.

For something as big as the Prologue, I was surprised it ended up with an efficiency of 3.4 mi/kWh after driving it for 243.6 miles. At this efficiency, it actually would deliver a longer range of 289 miles from its 85 kWh battery — versus its EPA-estimated range of 273 miles.