I drove a Mazda CX-90 PHEV for a week — and no other EV I’ve tested can match its range

Apart from their cost, another big factor that makes car shoppers hesitant about buying electric vehicles is their range. Even with the most efficient EVs out there that I’ve tested, like the Lucid Air Pure and Chevrolet Equinox EV, they still can't match the range you get from all-gas-powered hybrid vehicles.

There’s still a huge divide between the EV versus gas camps, which is exactly why I think PHEVs exist (plug-in hybrid electric vehicles) to fill in the gap. They offer the best of both worlds, in my opinion. And after driving Mazda’s first-ever PHEV, I’m still convinced that PHEVs are the happy medium.

The 2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV has an MSRP of around $50,000, but the Premium Plus trim I drove for a week comes to about $61,000 when configured with all the features I found in it. One of the biggest selling points about PHEVs is that they offer all-electric power in addition to gas. The Mazda CX-90 can be driven up to 26 miles on all-electric power.

What’s important is that I drove it farther than any other EV I’ve tested this year. And that's a big deal.

2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV Premium Plus: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV Premium Plus Battery 17.8 kWh Fuel Tank 18.5 gal Motor 2.5L engine / 68 kW electric motor Range 26 miles (all-electric) / 490 miles (combined) Fuel Economy 25 mpg / 56 mpge Horsepower 323 hp Wheels 19-inches MSRP $61,000

2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV Premium Plus: Testing summary

As I mentioned already, I drove the Mazda CX-90 further than any other vehicle I’ve tested this year — reaching a total of 520.6 miles, due largely to driving from the Jersey Shore area all the way to Montauk at the tip of Long Island in New York. Even with all of that driving, there was still more than ¼ of a tank of gas left over. I can only imagine where it would’ve ended up if I had driven it closer to empty.

Based on what it reported, the CX-90 was getting a fuel economy of about 27.8 mpg. That’s much lower than the 50.8 mpg fuel economy I got with the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid, but the CX-90’s a three-row SUV with a huge payload — so it’s understandable why it got a lower fuel economy.

In terms of its driving performance, it delivers a mostly smooth ride, but at first, it felt top-heavy on the road. After a while of getting acclimated to it, I didn’t have any issue at all with its handling. I will admit, however, that its acceleration leaves more to be desired. But then again, this is typical of most hybrids.

Regarding charging, I only had the chance to do it twice. On my first try at a ChargePoint station, it added 12 miles of range in 1 hour and 17 minutes — roughly coming to about 9.37 miles per hour, which is pretty fast. I tried using Level 1 charging at home, but I neglected to realize that the CX-90 was set not to exceed 60%, so it’s hard to say when exactly it stopped charging. Either way, it added back 13 miles of range.

520.6 miles driven in total

Averaged 27.8 mpg fuel economy in total

12 miles of range added back in 1.28 hours with Level 2 charging

9.37 mi/hour recharge rate with Level 2 charging

2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV Premium Plus: What I Like

Extended long range

Although I love the long-term savings that all-electric vehicles offer, PHEVs like the Mazda CX-90 prove how much of a gap there is still. After clocking in 520.6 miles, I wasn’t even at the ¼ mark with the gas tank. This is more impressive given that it’s a massive vehicle that can accommodate up to 7 passengers. You won’t have to make as many stops as an EV with the CX-90 because it can keep going longer.

Lots of space

When you’re driving long distances, nothing’s worse than feeling like you’re trapped in a confined space. Luckily, the 2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV Premium Plus offers a spacious cabin that takes the aches of long-distance driving. I love the expansive feel of the driver’s seat, which allows me to rest both arms against the armrests without stretching much to reach the steering. And with the ability to pull down all of the rear seats, you’ll have the extra room to carry larger packages.

Second row captain's chairs

Speaking of passengers, the second row offers passengers a more comfortable experience because they’re dual captain's chairs. Think of them more like recliners than the usual fixed seats, with the ability to pull down the armrests and recline the seat further back. They’re so comfortable that I could probably nap for quite a while without waking up.

Ultrawide backup camera

When driving a behemoth such as the CX-90, it’s nearly impossible to see everything behind you as you’re backing up — which is why I love how it features an ultrawide backup camera. It spans the entire 180-degree field of view, allowing me to see pedestrians and vehicles in my blind spots.

Traditional shifter

One of the changes I had to make when driving EVs was getting acquainted with their shifters. They’re not all the same, but the CX-90 has a traditional one that I’m sure anyone can easily get a feel for. It’s situated in the middle console, and you have to shift it to the right to get into your desired mode. Parking requires you to move it back to the left most position to lock it in place.

Every vehicle I’ve tested this year offers a powered liftgate for trunk access, but only a few have foot-activated ones. The CX-90 PHEV is one, and I cannot tell you how helpful it is in certain situations, like when both my hands are stuffed while carrying groceries. Kicking straight against the rear bumper will automatically open the trunk.

2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV Premium Plus: What I Don't Like

Display isn’t a touchscreen

Not only is the CX-90’s main console display on the tiny side at 12.3 inches but what’s worse is the fact that it’s a non-touch display. Since I leaned heavily on Android Auto and CarPlay during my week of driving, I miss the convenience of tapping the screen to perform actions — rather than using the navigational dial near the shifter.

There's no lane keep assist

There were moments towards the end of my drive to Montauk when I was getting a little tired. Usually, I would ease up a little, but I really couldn’t with the CX-90 because its smart cruise control system doesn’t offer a lane-keep assist feature to keep the vehicle in the middle of the lane.

So, rather than having the vehicle assist with the driving by guiding the steering wheel without my control, I had to be always alert with full control. I get that my attention shouldn’t flinch during a drive, but getting a little help is also nice.

All-electric battery gets drained regardless of drive mode

And finally, I don’t like that the CX-90 PHEV forces you to drain the all-electric battery first — rather than being able to tap into it as a backup source. While an EV drive mode strictly relies on the vehicle’s 17.8 kWh battery, it will automatically use the charge in the battery for all the other modes.

I was under the impression that the other modes wouldn’t tap into the battery whatsoever, but that’s not the case. Therefore, I couldn’t go through all the gas before turning to the battery.

2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV Premium Plus: Bottom line

I understand the concerns that drivers face when choosing their next vehicle. Should they stick to something they know with a traditional ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicle, or perhaps take the leap and go all-electric? It’s tough, but PHEVs like the Mazda CX-90 PHEV could be a bridge in getting people to understand the potential of EVs.

However, its cost will definitely make for a tougher consideration, given that the all-electric Kia EV9 costs about the same. The base model of the EV9 starts at $55,000 and also offers 7-passenger seating. Still, the CX-90’s long-distance range is really its biggest selling point, which is made better because there are 26 miles reserved for just all-electric power.