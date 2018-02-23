The Best and Worst Marvel Movies of All Time

3. Black Panther (2018)

Black Panther had a lot of expectations riding on it. It was the first film in the MCU with a predominantly black cast. It was the first American superhero film to focus on Africa. It was the first time the Black Panther starred in a movie of his own. It would have been easy for the film to buckle under its own weight — but it didn't. Instead, Black Panther is a weighty, meaty, thought-provoking film that still delivers incredible action scenes and a cast of genuinely interesting characters. When Prince T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) returns to his native Wakanda after the assassination of his father, he must take up the superheroic mantle of the Black Panther — and confront a deadly-but-visionary villain in Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan).