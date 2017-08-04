This Deals Tool Just Got More Awesome for Amazon Shoppers

Nothing keeps online retailers in check like a reliable deal-finding tool. In addition to providing you with real-time price lows, a good deal finder can also help you unearth bogus deals.

The latest price tool to get our attention is called Honey. Although the extension has been around for years, it recently added two new features for Amazon shoppers: The ability to view Amazon's price history for select products and a new price detection button that crawls third-party Amazon sellers in search of lower prices.

After installing the extension, your browser (Firefox, Chrome, and Safari) will begin to display an additional button on Amazon's product pages. The orange button will inform you when a product is cheaper via one of Amazon's third-party sellers. The button tells you how much money you could potentially save and makes it easy to add the lower-priced item to your cart. It even takes shipping and taxes into account.



The downside is that it doesn't tell you the name of the seller nor does it display the seller's rating. Ideally, Amazon's third-party sellers have all been vetted, but it's good to know who you're buying from. The button will also allow you to create alerts and Honey will inform you when a product's price drops.



The other new feature is a price chart that displays the 30-day price history of select products for sale on Amazon. The data can help you decide whether to purchase or wait before buying a product.



Unlike CamelCamelCamel, which can give you multiple years' worth of pricing information, Honey will only give you the previous 30 day's worth of data. During our week testing the extension, we found that it doesn't always work. To be fair, though, there are numerous products not in CamelCamelCamel's database either.



Our major gripe with Honey's new feature concerns the new third-party price button. While it worked on most occasions, buying blindly from a third-party seller isn't wise.

Earlier this year, Amazon was ridden with third-party scammers selling fake Nintendo Switch consoles. While most consumers should know better than to buy a $75 Switch console, the fact that Honey would automatically choose that lower pricing is troubling.

Nevertheless when it comes to saving money, we firmly believe you can never have too many tools in your arsenal. And so far Honey has earned its spot in our browser.