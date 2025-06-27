Amazon Prime Day is coming — 41 best early deals I'd shop this weekend

Prime Day will be here before we know it. But the good news is, you don't have to wait any longer to score unbeatable deals from Amazon. We're already seeing deep discounts on items from some of our favorite brands.

For instance, YETI is offering up to 25% off its popular drinkware and coolers — which is ideal for keeping you hydrated during upcoming summer adventures. If you're looking to upgrade your TV, we're seeing tons of deals from brands like TCL, Samsung and more starting as low as $69.

Additionally apparel brands like Adidas, Carhartt, New Balance and more are hosting huge sales so you can upgrade your summer wardrobe for less. And if you're hoping to grab a new grill for 4th of July barbecues, Amazon has plenty to choose from starting at just $89.

Below, I've listed my favorite early Amazon Prime Day deals. For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes coverage, and check out the best early 4th of July sales.

Editor's Choice

YETI sale: up to 25% off @ Amazon

If you're a fan of YETI, you know that a sale doesn't come around often enough. That's why now is the perfect opportunity to save big on drinkware and cooler deals starting at just $15. So don't wait — snag a new cooler or water bottle before these discounts disappear!

Garmin sale: deals from $99 @ Amazon

I have to admit: I wasn't expecting to see a surge in Garmin deals. That said, Amazon has various Garmin watches and some accessories on sale from $97. It's easily the best Garmin sale I've seen this year with discounts on some of our favorite models like the Editor's Choice Forerunner 55 on sale for $169.

Amazon grill sale: deals from $89 @ Amazon

Amazon is offering one of the biggest grill sales we've seen with prices across the board. Brands on sale include Blackstone, Weber, Pit Boss, and more. After discount, deals start as little as $89 for a charcoal-based grill.

Lego sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

The best Lego deals can usually be found in November and December, but early Prime deals are slashing the prices of select sets. You can get everything from Disney to Star Wars as well as generic sets.

Switch games sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon

Amazon is offering big discounts on Switch games. As part of this week's sale, you can find popular titles on sale from $19. The sale includes Just Dance 2025, Sonic Superstars and more.

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. By comparison, Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: from $69 @ Best Buy | from $88 @ Walmart

Ring Battery Doorbell with Ring Indoor Cam: was $139 now $69 at Amazon This deal gets you Ring's video doorbell and a Ring Indoor Cam. The doorbell can be wired or run on battery power, has head-to-toe video, and is the least expensive of Ring's video doorbells that can let you know if there's a package at your door. Unlike pricier models, though, it lacks a removable battery.

Frigidaire 6,000 BTU AC: was $249 now $199 at Amazon The dog days of summer are here and if you're still looking for an air conditioner, Amazon has this 6,000 BTU Frigidaire window AC on sale for $199. It's $50 off and perfect for a small- to mid-size room.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum - Silver/Nickel: was $469 now $349 at Amazon This Dyson V8 is designed to be super lightweight, promises up to 40 minutes battery life, and two power modes. Its soft roller cleaner head can tackle all types of hard floors, while its powerful motor head can quickly suck up dirt, dust and pet hair from carpets. It also comes with six, different accessories to suit daily tasks.

Deals Under $25

Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $19 at Amazon If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation, these Soundcore by Anker P20i buds are fantastic value for money. Offering 10mm drivers for impressive "big" bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customisation, which is great for this price.

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.

TVs

Insignia 55" F50 4K Fire TV: was $349 now $189 at Amazon Who says TVs have to cost a fortune? This 55-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support.

TCL 55" S5 4K Fire TV: was $313 now $249 at Amazon TCL has several awesome TV picks under the $500 mark and the 2024 S5 is the perfect example. This 4K beauty comes with both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, plus Alexa built-in. It's also built on Fire TV so you have all the best streaming services at your fingertips.

TCL 55" QM7K Mini-LED TV: was $1,199 now $748 at Amazon The TCL QM7K is a budget-friendly Mini-LED TV that is perfect for folks who want to upgrade to a truly impressive TV without breaking the bank. It features built-in Google TV with Chromecast, a slate of sought-after gaming features (such as HDMI 2.1 and 4K gaming up to 144Hz), and a bright, colorful picture worthy of movie night. In our TCL QM7K QD-Mini LED TV review we said the Editor's Choice TV is an affordable TV you can count on.

Amazon 65" Omni Mini-LED 4K QLED Fire TV: was $1,089 now $899 at Amazon Announced in November 2024, this is Amazon's first Mini-LED TV. It features a 144Hz refresh rate in tandem with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support to give gamers ample juice for fast-paced games. The TV also has an Ambient Experience feature, so when it's powered off it displays dynamic artwork. This is also the first Amazon Fire TV to support Dolby Atmos audio.

Panasonic 65" Z85A OLED TV: was $1,799 now $997 at Amazon Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the US Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.

Samsung 50" QN90D Mini-LED TV: was $1,399 now $997 at Amazon Yes, it's expensive for a 50-inch TV, but the Samsung QN90D is one of the best Mini-LED TVs around. Its high-level performance and rich set of features make it a versatile pick, as its just as good for casual viewing as it is for everyday gaming. It comes with four high-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 inputs, a built-in smart platform with Tizen OS, and an elegant design.

Hisense 65" U8QG Mini-LED TV: was $2,199 now $1,288 at Amazon It's not every day you see a brand new 2025 model getting a major discount on the heels of its release, but the U8QG is an icon in this regard (and many more). It's bound to be among our favorite gaming TVs this year thanks to its slew of gaming features built on a 165Hz refresh rate. It's also got the best brightness in the TV game, owing to its Hisense lineage.

Samsung The Frame Pro (LS03FW): was $2,197 now $1,997 at Amazon The Frame Pro has arrived, instantly marked as one of Samsung's most exciting new TVs that blends the framed artistry you might see in a museum with the tech of one of the finest Mini-LED panels. When shut off, the Frame Pro turns into all kinds of varied art you can sift through, which includes over 3,000 pieces in its Art Store. It's also built on Tizen OS, which gives you access to tons of games through a variety of gaming services.

Apparel

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $6.

Carhartt sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long. With deals starting at just $9, this is a sale you don't want to miss.

Timberland sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon

Amazon is hosting a huge Timberland sale with up to 60% off. Timberland has tons of rugged and fashionable footwear and apparel to boost your style.

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $11 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $11. As part of the sale, you can get the Skechers Hands Free Slip Ins on sale from $54 (was $110, pictured).

New Balance sale: up to 50% off @ Amazon

Amazon is currently hosting a huge New Balance sale that knocks up to 50% off select running shoe styles and athletic apparel. Whether you're looking for a training shoe, a casual pair of sneakers or some new fitness clothing, there's a little something for everyone in the New Balance sale.

Patio Furniture

Flamaker All-Weather Rattan Outdoor Set: was $109 now $89 at Amazon Perfect for a compact space or balcony, this 3-piece set consists of two, high back armchairs with sponge-filled cushions for extra comfort, and a tempered glass tabletop for your drinks and food. With its premium PE rattan design, these are sturdy, weatherproof and easy to clean/maintain. A stylish addition to any backyard.

Best Choice Products Solar Patio Umbrella: was $119 now $94 at Amazon Whether you want to stay shaded all day, or you're hosting a spring fling, this 10 ft, solar patio umbrella is ideal. Designed with a 3-tired, vented top, this umbrella will protect you from the sun and wind, whilst providing enough air-flow. It’s easy to use, with a crank system for easy storage, and a push-button tilt to suit your needs. What’s more, the 24 solar-powered lights are pre-installed on the eight frame ribs, to illuminate your yard when the sun comes down.

Best Choice Lounge Chair Recliners (Set of 2): was $129 now $99 at Amazon Lounge in ultimate comfort with this set of padded, weather-resistant reclining chairs. The chairs conform to your body while an adjustable headrest adds an extra level of comfort. They also feature a lightweight, folding design so you can keep them at home or bring them along with you to the beach, park or your next tailgate.

Best Choice Pop Up Canopy Tent: was $159 now $119 at Amazon Sure, you could bring an umbrella to the beach — but why not bring a full on tent for even more comfort and protection from the sun? The tent is easy to set up and will offer shade in just one minute. It also comes with a rolling storage case for easy transportation.

Best Choice Products 7 Piece Modular Wicker Patio Set: was $799 now $499 at Amazon This 7-piece modular wicker patio set comes with 4 single chairs, 2 corner chairs and one glass-topped table, giving you all you need to relax outside. The gray wicker is complemented with matching cushions and two striped pillows. Its biggest bonus (aside from the discount) is that the modular design allows you to customize the seating to suit your patio or deck.

Apple

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $199 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This new model includes a USB-C charging case.

Apple 11" iPad (Wi-Fi/128GB): was $349 now $299 at Amazon The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities.

Appliances

Bissell Little Green Max Pet Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner: was $139 now $114 at Amazon This vacuum is certified Pet Proven for its ability to effectively remove stubborn pet stains and odors, removing muddy paws, embedded dirt and bio messes. The long hose and cord allows you to easily clean hard-to-reach messes, and the two tank technology simplifies filling and emptying while keeping clean and dirty separate. The appliance comes equipped with a self-cleaning tough stain tool, specialized pet hair removal tool and trial size Bissell cleaning solution.