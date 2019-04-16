Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL Release Date Tipped for May 7th

Google has some big plans for a May 7 event.

(Image credit: Google)

The company on Tuesday published a graphic to its online store teasing a May 7 event, which happens to be the start date of the Google I/O 2019 conference. Google didn't say much about the event in the leak, but the image's caption said "something big is coming to the Pixel universe." Given the rash of recent rumors, most folks believe that "something big" is the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.

The company's decision to go with a purple "G" could be telling. According to some reports, Google is planning a new "purple" or "iris" color for the Pixel 3a lineup. It's possible that the purple "G" is there to hint at what's to come.

There have been no shortage of Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL leaks of late. Even Google leaked some information earlier this month when it mistakenly posted to its Google Store information about a Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.

According to the rash of rumors over the last several weeks, the Pixel 3a will ship with a 5.6-inch screen and run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 670 processor. Add that to 4GB of RAM and a 12-megapixel camera, and the handset should be far more affordable than the Pixel 3 Google launched last year.

Google's Pixel 3a XL is expected to be a bit higher-end and come with a 6-inch screen. It will reportedly ship with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor and likely match other features you'd find in the Pixel 3a.

The move might be an important one for Google. The company has been offering up Pixel handsets for years, but it's only delivered flagship models. The Pixel 3a lineup takes aim at the budget side of the market and could help to improve the company's market share among shoppers who aren't so keen on spending heavily for a new smartphone.

Just yesterday we learned that Google's exclusive relationship with Verizon may be ending, as a new report points to T-Mobile picking up the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL and possibly the new Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL as well.

In addition to the Pixel 3a teaser, Google's page includes a Pixel-focused teaser for the upcoming Marvel's Avengers: Endgame film. It shows people using Pixel devices to capture the superheroes and the characters themselves asking Google for help. The ad will likely air in the run-up to the film premiering on Apr. 26.