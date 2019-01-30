Pixel 3 Lite XL Leaked Benchmarks Show Tepid Performance

Google is said to be working on a lower-end line of smartphones with the "Lite" branding to appeal to budget shoppers and take on devices like Apple's iPhone XR. And a new leak on Slashleaks suggests it'll be a bit underpowered.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Slashleaks published a screenshot of a Geekbench 4 benchmark score for a device believed to be the Google Pixel 3 Lite XL. In the screen capture, the smartphone nabbed a score of 1640 on Geekbench 4 single-core testing and 4973 in multi-core testing. The screen capture also reveals that the device comes with 4GB of memory, runs on Android Pie and offers an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

To be clear, the Geekbench results don't say that the device's actual name is Google Pixel 3 Lite XL. However, the model in the benchmark is called the Google Pixel 3a XL, hinting that it could be a lower-end version of Google's flagship phone.

If the Lite versions are indeed on the way, they won't be as powerful as the Pixels Google is already selling.

According to Geekbench 4 scores, Google's Pixel 3 XL earned a score of 2275 in single-core testing, topping the Google Pixel 3's 2244 score. In multi-core testing, the Pixel 3 XL notched a score of 8031 and the Pixel 3 scored 7790. To put these scores in perspective, Apple's iPhone XR scored a blazing 11,312 on the multi-core test.

Rumors have been swirling for months over the Google Pixel 3 Lite and the Google Pixel 3 Lite XL. As their names suggest, they'd be less-powerful and cheaper versions than the Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL the company unveiled late last year. The devices might also come with more traditional designs, including bulky bezels around their screens. They should, however, come with the same high-quality camera experience you've come to expect from Google's Pixels.

It's unknown when the Lite Pixel 3 models might launch. But considering the rumors keep mounting, if they're real, look for them to launch sooner rather than later.