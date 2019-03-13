Save Over 50 Percent On Google's Snappy Router

Nothing slows down your network like having multiple devices connected simultaneously. That's why we're stoked to see the Google OnHub Router on sale.



For a limited time, Newegg has the Google OnHub Wi-Fi Router $64.99 via coupon "72MARPC11". Normally priced at $200, this deal knocks $135 off its regular selling price. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for this router and $15 cheaper than Amazon's current sale price.





The OnHub router has six antennas each for its 2.4- and 5-GHz bands, as well as one for monitoring network congestion every 5 minutes. If any of OnHub's wireless channels are overloaded, the system reapportions the flow to the underutilized channels.

In our OnHub review, we found Google's router easy to setup and configure. It especially excelled in long-range transmissions offering 104.9 Mbps of bandwidth at a distance of 140 feet. Using a Toshiba Portege Z20t tablet, the OnHub was able to stay connected as far as 160 feet away from the OnHub in a suburban house with lots of walls. This makes it a good router for filling a large home with data, assuming you can put the router roughly at the home's center. Performance up close was more on the mediocre side, however.



Nevertheless, at $65, Google's router is an absolute steal. This deal is valid through March 15.