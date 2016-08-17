Gears of War 4 in Gorgeous 4K: What You Need to Run It

Why wait for Project Scorpio? Microsoft just released the first-ever 4K footage of Gears of War 4 running on Windows 10, and its safe to say that those planning to play the game on a tricked-out PC are in for a treat.

The 10-minute clip showcases the game's "Rescue" mission, in which new protagonists JD, Kait and Del shoot and slice their way through a creepy abandoned compound. While you'll need a 4K display to truly enjoy the trailer in all of its high-res glory, the benefits on playing Gears 4 on a high-end machine are pretty obvious even on a standard HD screen.

Just look at JD's blue-and-gray armor -- you can see every single plate in fine detail, as well as make out the individual raindrops falling on his shoulders. We played the same mission on an Xbox One at E3 this year, and the improved sharpness in this clip is pretty apparent.

If you're looking to experience these maxed-out settings yourself, Microsoft released a handy chart outlining Gears 4's system requirements. The company's recommended GPUs are AMD's Radeon R9 290X or RX 480, as well as Nvidia's GeForce 970 or 1060. But if you want to crank things to ultra-HD, you'll likely need an AMD Radeon R9 Fury X, a GeForce 980 Ti or the shiny new GeForce 1080.

Gears of War 4's 4K gameplay isn't just exciting for those with powerful PCs, it's also a nice preview of what Microsoft's Project Scorpio console could be capable of when it launches next year. In the meantime, you can look forward to cranking up all of Microsoft's big fall exclusives -- including Forza Horizon 3 and ReCore -- as well as playing them across your PC and Xbox One thanks to the company's Play Anywhere initiative. Console players need not worry; Gears still looks fantastic on Xbox One, and those with the new Xbox One S and an HDR TV will be able to enjoy more vibrant colors.

Regardless of which platform you play it on, Gears 4 is shaping up to be one of this fall's biggest and best shooters. We look forward to getting to know its new heroes, taking on our friends in competitive multiplayer and mowing down waves of monsters in Horde mode when the game hits on Oct. 11.