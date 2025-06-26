Score! The excellent Surface Pro Copilot+ 2-in-1 just got a huge price cut at Best Buy
It's a great machine for school and home
Summer just started and while you may be thinking about 4th of July sales, there's another big shopping season underway right now. Late June typically marks the start of back to school and Best Buy has a killer sale for anyone in need of a new laptop.
For a limited time, you can get the Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot+ PC with Microsoft Surface Keyboard for $1,099 at Best Buy. That's $250 off and one of the the best back to school laptop sales I've seen. For more deals, make sure to check out our guide to the best back to school laptop sales and Best Buy coupon codes.
Our Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot Plus review called this "the best Surface in years." It's powered by a speedy Snapdragon X Plus processor and also packs a gorgeous display, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's super thin and light and also has great battery life — our unit lasted over 12 hours in our battery life tests. Even better, this deal includes the Microsoft Surface Keyboard.
The Microsoft Surface Pro 11 (from $999) is the most significant update yet for the company’s 2-in-1 laptop line. Though it looks identical to the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Pro 8, the new machine features two firsts for the lineup: an OLED display option and a Snapdragon X chip. These additions distinguish it from prior models and make it the most exciting Surface Pro in years.
In our Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot Plus review, we said it's the best version of the company’s popular 2-in-1 laptop. Its design is as great as ever, and the inclusion of the powerful Snapdragon X chip gives this device a nice boost in performance and efficiency.
The configuration on sale right now includes a 13-inch 2880 x 1920 PixelSense display, Snapdragon X Plus chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. That's more than enough power for school, work, and everything in between.
