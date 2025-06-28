I just played Marvel Rivals on an RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptop — and it reached a shockingly high 320 fps

I recently reviewed the HP Omen Max 16 and Alienware Area-51 Gaming Laptop and was floored by their gaming performance.

These machines have Nvidia RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 mobile GPUs (respectively), so I expected astonishing gaming performance. The question I had was, how well would the best gaming laptops with RTX 5070 Ti or lower fare?

I recently met with Nvidia and got to check out the new Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and HP Omen Transcend 14, which pack RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 GPUs (respectively). These are refreshed models of the ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) and Omen Transcend 14, which are fantastic gaming laptops in their own right. Asus and HP's latest machines offer great performance thanks to their updated components, particularly their RTX 50-series GPUs.

Though my time with these laptops was brief, I got a good sense of what their GPUs can dish out. Seeing the incredible frame rates each generated served as further proof that DLSS 4 is the secret weapon for gaming laptops.

Disclaimer Editor's note: I got to try these laptops under Nvidia's conditions. We'll have full reviews of these laptops, complete with our usual slew of performance benchmarks, soon.

The DLSS 4 experience

I got to check out Marvel Rivals on the ROG Zephyrus G14 and FCB: Firebreak on the Omen Transcend 14. Like I said, I didn’t go super in-depth with either, but I had enough time to see what DLSS 4 could do for the games’ performance. Needless to say, I was astonished.

On the RTX 5070 Ti-powered ROG Zephyrus G14, Marvel Rivals ran at around 300 to 320 frames per second with DLSS 4 x4 enabled. Interestingly enough, the frame rate dropped to about 120 fps when I unplugged the machine. Frame rate always suffers when you unplug a gaming laptop, but with DLSS 4 turned on, you won’t always have to suffer playing at something like 30 fps.

FCB: Firebreak on the Omen Transcend 14 with its RTX 5070 GPU also saw great performance with a smooth 70 fps. Sure, that’s nowhere near the lofty 320 fps I saw on Asus’ machine, but keep in mind this is a more graphically demanding game running on a system with a less powerful GPU. I don’t know about you, but I’m not going to complain that a game is only running at 70 fps.

The Omen Transcend 14 is the first RTX 5070 gaming laptop I've checked out, and I have to say it left a good first impression. Granted, that’s not difficult since its predecessor is one of my favorite gaming laptops that I would buy with my own money. I’m eager to see how well this machine can handle other graphically demanding games, like Cyberpunk 2077.

My colleague Darragh Murphy recently tested Doom: The Dark Ages on the MSI Steam A16 AI+, packing an RTX 5070 Ti GPU and 32GB of RAM. At 1600p resolution and DLSS enabled, he got the game to run at 87 fps, which is already pretty darn good. With DLSS 4 enabled, the fps jumped to an incredible 207.

Doom: The Dark Ages is a very well-optimized game, so I’m not surprised to see such incredible performance. But just as I experienced when I tested the game on more powerful gaming laptops, you’ll see a huge performance boost when you turn on DLSS 4.

Outlook

I’ve said this before, but if you own a gaming laptop with an RTX 50 series card, there’s little reason not to enable DLSS 4. While this frame-generating tech does introduce some latency, you probably won't notice it unless you’re a professional gamer.

For everyone else who mostly plays single-player titles, DLSS 4 is a fantastic feature that can help lower-end gaming laptops punch well above their weight class. My latest experience with RTX 50-series laptops only reinforces my already positive view of DLSS 4.