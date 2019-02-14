Galaxy S10+ Ceramic Edition Leaked in First Images

Of all of the different versions of the Galaxy S10 that we’re anticipating Samsung to introduce at its Feb. 20 “Unpacked” event, the model we’d seen the least pre-release peeks of is the expected S10+ Limited Edition.

But with a new apparent leak of the luxury smartphone now surfacing — giving us out first look at its fancy ceramic back — the whole scope of S10 devices is finally coming into focus.

(Image credit: Ishan Agarwal/MySmartPrice)

Twitter leaker Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) on Thursday (Feb. 14) posted what he claims are two digital renders of the upcoming S10+, one in Prism White and one in Luxurious Ceramic White. The side-by-side of the two 6.4-inch phones shows the Prism’s chameleon-esc luminosity against the flat and almost brownish Ceramic.

The specs Agarwal lists for the latter match up with the rumored S10+ Limited Edition model, which will likely run on 12GB of RAM, offer a wild 1TB of storage space and cost somewhere around $1,500.

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S10 phones will all be paced by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 855 processor and come in various screen sizes that all feature in-display, hole-punch selfie cameras. The entry-level S10E (or S10 Lite) won’t have the same edge-to-edge, bezel-less design that the other S10 phones will. And the same goes for the premium S10 and S10+ three-lens rear camera and in-display fingerprint reader features.

Though Agarwal has made headlines in the past for offering leaks ahead of Opp, OnePlus and Google Pixel releases, his sources are not as tried and tested as some Twitter leakers. So it wouldn’t be a bad idea to feast your eyes on these latest S10+ images with a healthy amount skepticism.

There has been buzz about Samsung making a 5G version of the S10+ — or a 5G version of the S10+ Limited Edition. And though that might not come with Samsung’s initial introduction of its line of S10 phones, a 5G unveiling shortly after at this month’s Mobile World Congress, where many companies will be touting its next-gen wireless handsets, isn’t out of the question.

Still, we should get most of out Samsung Galaxy S10 news on Feb. 20 at Samsung’s San Francisco event. You should at least be able to figure out which color you want to get then.