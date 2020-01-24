Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10: How Samsung's new flagship will be different

When the Galaxy S20 series finally arrives on Feburary 11, it's expected to herald a number of sizable changes for Samsung's best-selling flagship phones.

Whereas 5G connectivity was limited to one, high-priced model for the Galaxy S10 last year (and wasn't even designed to work across all networks), the S20 family is expected to support 5G across the board. It should also benefit from a slew of all-new camera hardware, including 64- and 108-megapixel sensors on certain models, as well as the biggest displays we've ever seen in the company's smartphones to date.

It's for these reasons that we're excited for what Samsung has in store for the Galaxy S20 line. Whether you're on the fence about whether to snag a discounted S10 or one of the new models, or perhaps you're an S10 owner curious about what you may be missing out on, our Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10 comparison will show you all the ways Samsung's next flagship will differ from its last, based on what we've heard.

An official-looking render of the Galaxy S20. (Image credit: 91 Mobiles/Ishan Agarwal)

Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10: Design

Last year gave us a whopping four Galaxy models: the 5.8-inch Galaxy S10e, 6.1-inch Galaxy S10, 6.4-inch Galaxy S10 Plus and 6.7-inch Galaxy S10 5G.

For the S20 generation, Samsung looks to be paring things down a bit. The standard Galaxy S20 will move into the S10e's spot as the new entry-level flagship Galaxy, purportedly with a 6.2-inch display. The Galaxy S20 Plus will balloon up to 6.7 inches, equaling the S10 5G, while the range-topping Galaxy S20 Ultra will incorporate a display spanning a hard-to-believe 6.9 inches.

Expect a centrally-mounted Infinity-O hole-punch front-facing camera cutout, as well as a prominent rectangular camera stack on the back, with three lenses reserved for the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus, and a fourth, 10x optical zoom set apart from the rest of the cluster in the S20 Ultra. Many sources have also pointed to a flatter design to the S20's display glass across all models, with a slight, "2.5D" curvature rather than the steeply-sloped Infinity displays of old, that began with the Galaxy S8 generation.

All signs also point to Samsung's under-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor technology returning in every S20 model, after it debuted in the S10 range. While Samsung may not yet be ready to compete with Apple or Google's 3D face identification tech — there's only been one hint in code that indicates the company is working on a similar feature, and that was unearthed in October — Samsung is the lone phone maker pushing ultrasonic technology. As such, we hope to see it improved in terms of accuracy and speed in the company's next models.

The Galaxy S10, seen here, employed an AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S20 is expected to double that. (Image credit: Future)

Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10: Display

Here's the good news: After neglecting to push the envelope in terms of refresh rates with the Galaxy S10 series, Samsung appears to be catching up and even exceeding OnePlus and Google in some regards with the Galaxy S20 line. Rumors suggest all three phones will received 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED screens with 3200 x 1440 resolutions.

That translates to animations twice as fast as the 60Hz response of the Galaxy S10 devices. However, there looks to be a catch. It seems S20 phones will only employ the faster refresh rate when the display resolution is programmed to lower than the native setting.

In other words, to achieve that silky-smooth 120Hz feeling, you may have to leave your S20 on its Full HD setting; conversely, if you want to experience WQHD-caliber sharpness, you'll have to live with just 60Hz (or potentially 90Hz — how Samsung will organize these options remains to be seen).

The culprit is likely battery life, as it often is. A screen that pushes content at twice the speed to a display draws more power, and then you've also got the high native resolution of the S20 series to consider as well.

The Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and S10 Ultra also featured WQHD AMOLED panels, albeit they ran at 60Hz. Additionally, the S10 series stashed its selfie shooters in the top right corner, rather than the top-middle, as S20 is believed to.

This render of the Galaxy S20 Ultra shows off its rumored quad-lens camera stack, capable of capturing 108-MP images and 10x optical zoom. (Image credit: Ben Geskin)

Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10: Cameras

Samsung has serious camera upgrades waiting in the wings for the S20 family, based on the wealth of rumors we've seen to date. We're talking a 12-megapixel primary lens, mated with a 64-MP telephoto with somewhere between 3x and 5x optical zoom as well as a 12-MP ultrawide camera in the S20 and S20 Plus.

But it's the S20 Ultra that will set new records in terms of camera hardware for a mass-market, internationally-sold smartphone. For this model, Samsung is reportedly eyeing a 108-MP primary shooter, leveraging its new, extra-large, 1/1.33-inch Isocell Bright HMX sensor, alongside a 10x, 48-MP telephoto, 12-MP ultrawide and a time-of-flight depth-sensing lens, for good measure.

Although rated at 108 megapixels, the S20's main camera will likely bundle pixels on the image sensor together for increased light sensitivity, perhaps translating to optimized 27-MP images. 8K video recording has been rumored as well, and the S20 Ultra's 10x optical zoom should be able to deliver a max of 100x digital power, judging from leaked images of the device's camera housing. We suspect you'll need the steadiest hand to take advantage of that kind of zoom power, however.

The Galaxy S10's camera repertoire was nothing to laugh at, though it looks positively dated compared to where Samsung appears to be headed with the S20 range. The regular S10 and S10 Plus made do with three lenses on the rear — two at 12-MP sizes, and one ultrawide at 16-MP — while the S10 5G added a time-of-flight sensor for slightly better depth effects.

The lone consequence of the S20 Ultra's new 108-MP primary camera is that it appears to have cost the phone the dual-aperture feature found on previous Galaxy S handsets. That said, Samsung never used that feature to particularly great effect in the past, so it's not something we'll miss.

A graph showing the relative performance of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 reference device compared to other leading phones. Note the difference in score compared to last year's Galaxy Note 10 Plus. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10: Performance

All Galaxy S20 models sold in North America should tout Qualcomm's imminent Snapdragon 865 system-on-chip, mated to the company's X55 5G modem, for 5G connectivity across every frequency. Elsewhere in the world, Samsung is expected to fit its Exynos 990 CPU.

We benchmarked one of Qualcomm's reference prototypes equipped with the 865 CPU and found it to strike quite close to the A13 Bionic processor used by Apple's latest iPhones: 3,460 for the Snapdragon device, compared to 3,517 in the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Take account of the fact the Galaxy S20 will reportedly implement 12GB of UFS 3.0 RAM across the range (with the S20 Ultra potentially offering a 16GB variant) and there is a chance the new Galaxy handsets could outperform their counterparts from Apple for the first time in years.

At the very least, the power offered by the 865 looks to blow away the 855-powered Galaxy S10 devices, which, in addition to packing a slower chip, also made do with as much as 4GB less RAM in some models. Qualcomm's data suggests that 865 delivers a 25% boost to performance over the Snapdragon 855, while also improving power efficiency by 25%.

In terms of storage, it appears Samsung will again opt for base 128GB capacity for all S20 models, with the ability to expand that through the use of a microSD card. Unfortunately, while expandable storage looks to remain, it seems 2020 will be the year Samsung finally bids farewell to the 3.5-millimeter headphone jack, as renders and spy shots indicate that port will be omitted in every S20 variant.

Look for bigger batteries in all of this year's Galaxy S models — even larger than the 4,500-mAh unit inside the Galaxy S10 5G, seen here. (Image credit: Future)

Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10: Battery

Get ready for new Galaxy handsets with some seriously big batteries. Leaked spec sheets indicate the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra will pack 4,000 mAh, 4,500 mAh and 5,000 mAh batteries, respectively.

If true, we're looking at a sizable increase beyond last year's models. The regular S10 made do with only 3,400 mAh, while the S10 Plus had a battery only slightly larger than the one the 6.2-inch S20 is expected to carry, at 4,100 mAh. The S10 5G's battery was the largest of the bunch at 4,500 mAh, but even that may be dwarfed by the S20 Ultra.

When it comes to charging speed, XDA Developers cited a 25-watt Super Fast Charger in the box for Galaxy S20 Plus during its hands on with a unit ahead of release. The regular S20 is said to pack the same adapter, though the S20 Ultra could benefit from Samsung's fastest charging technology — a 45-watt brick, which should get that 5,000-mAh battery juiced back up pretty quickly. The S10 line, conversely, topped out at 15 watts; save for the 5G model, which could accommodate 25 watts.

Outlook

The Galaxy S20 is shaping up to be the Android flagship that will set the bar all other phone makers will be reaching for throughout the rest of 2020. With 120Hz displays, multi-camera systems that can capture an astonishing number of pixels, big batteries, impressive performance expected from Qualcomm's next-generation silicon and of course 5G, the standard S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra all figure to be significant upgrades in every sense over the devices they're replacing.

The primary question, then, is one of cost. We won't know how Samsung intends to price the S20 range until February 11. Given the addition of 5G and some of those other features, it's not outlandish to assume we could be in store for the most expensive Galaxy smartphones ever.

The S10 range started at $749 for the Galaxy S10e, went up to $899 for the regular model and reached up to $1,300 for the Galaxy S10 5G. None of the S20 handsets are expected to come in anywhere near as cheaply as the S10e did, yet there are plenty of reasons the S20 Ultra could eclipse the S10 5G's price tag.

If the new models are prohibitively expensive compared to their predecessors, that might be reason enough to opt for one of last year's handsets, depending on your priorities. Stay tuned, as we'll be updating this comparison with confirmed specs, pricing and other details once Samsung officially reveals the Galaxy S20 range.