This Could Be the Biggest Change to Galaxy Phones in 10 Years

Samsung is moving forward with a radical new design in its phones that — like the Galaxy S10 — will all but eliminate the bezels at the top and bottom and dramatically shift where you find the front-facing camera.

But it'll also require the company to reinvent a feature that has remained in the same place for the last decade.

(Image credit: Ice Universe)

Over at SamMobile, the Samsung-tracking site says that Samsung has decided to move the earpiece in its upcoming Galaxy A8, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+ models, among others.

The company was forced to move the earpiece because it has all but eliminated the bezel at the top of the screen and moved the front-facing camera to the right corner. Absent a notch that would house the earpiece, Samsung had to find a new place for it.

According to the report and several renders we've been seeing of late, that new place for the earpiece will be at the top of the screen, nearly sitting atop the smartphone. The move also begs the question of whether it could materially affect the experience of actually using the smartphone. If it's too far away from your ear, you could have trouble hearing other callers. And if it's oddly positioned, it might require you to hold the smartphone in a different way.

Earlier reports suggested that Samsung may embed the earpiece for the Galaxy S10 into the display itself, but right now it doesn't seem as though the company is going to be that ambitious. What you can expect is an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor embedded underneath the screen, enabled by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 855 platform.