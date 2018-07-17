Killer Prime Day Deal: Bose Headphones 50 Percent Off

If there's one thing everyone deserves to have in their tech arsenal, it's noise cancelling headphones, and the best in the business is Bose. As part of Amazon's Prime Day event, the Bose QC25 headphones are 50 percent off.

This is the lowest price ever for these premium cans, which do a superb job blocking the racket around you.

(Image credit: Bose)

The previous low for the QC25 was $199, but now you can snag them for just $125. That's a steal for getting excellent noise reduction, crystal-clear sound quality and a comfy around-the-ear fit.

Note that these are wired headphones, unlike the Bluetooth-powered QC35, and they come with an in-line mic/remote for taking calls and controlling music playback on iPhones. You'll just need to make sure you use your iPhone's 3.5mm Lightning audio adapter.

Amazon has lots of other deals in store for day 2 of Prime Day, so make sure you check out our constantly updating list of best Prime Day deals.

More Prime Day Coverage