Apple's iMacs Now on Sale for $120 Off

Apple's sexy all-in-one just got better. Through February 11, you can snag Apple's entry-level 21.5-inch iMac for $999.99. That's $100 under the Apple Store's price and tied with our Black Friday mention as the best deal we've seen on this iMac.

(Image credit: Apple's 5K iMac is on sale. Credit: Apple)

Despite being Apple's entry-level iMac, this sleek all-in-one is a fine entertainment machine that continues to outshine its competitors in class and style. It packs a crisp 1920 x 1080 display, 1.6-GHz Broadwell Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive.

Should you need more power, Amazon has the mid-tier 27-inch 5K iMac with 1TB Fusion Drive for $1,879. That's $120 off Apple's price for this configuration. This model boasts the same stunning design as the above-mentioned iMac, but packs a drool-worthy 27-inch, 5120 x 2880 display that manages to make the smallest of details look spectacular.The 5K iMac also won our Editors' Choice award.

This configuration comes with a quad-core Intel Core i5 3.2GHz CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 1TB Fusion Drive, and an AMD Radeon R9 M390 2G video card. While there's no expiration date for Amazon's deal, the 5K iMac rarely sees any type of discount, so we suggest you act fast if you want to save a few bucks.