South Koreans Use Sausages as iPhone Stylus

One of the annoying things about a capacitive touchscreen is that unless you're using your bare hands, you can't do anything. When the iPhone launched, some women complained that they couldn't use the device if they have long fingernails. With the advent of Android and the release of touchscreen phones from every company under the sun, resistive touch screens have become less common.

While most people prefer capacitive touch, it can make things difficult in cold weather. Fingerless gloves are pretty much your only option, unless you want to forgo gloves altogether. However, some creative south-Korean smartphone owners have come up with a better solution: sausages.

As long as you don't mind your gloves or phone smelling like hotdogs or breakfast sausages, this should work out great.

