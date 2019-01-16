Galaxy S8 and Note 8 Get Android Pie with One UI - How to Nab It Early

The beta for Samsung’s One UI for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ is finally here, following yesterday’s release for the Galaxy Note 8.

According to the blog SamMobile, the beta program for Samsung’s flavor of Android Pie is now open for registration through the Samsung Members app. The rollout has started in India but it is expected to reach other countries in the coming days, the blog says.

Users of the unlocked version of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ only have to open the app and apply. According to Samsung’s note, some features are not working at this point. It’s not a stable version, so if you want to give this a try, remember to backup your data first.

Looking at what you are getting, though, it may be worth the risk. One UI has a strikingly clean look that fixes a lot of the clutter from Samsung’s previous Android skins, while automatically adapting to your current task and making things easier to do one-handed.

Or you can wait until March 2019. That’s when Samsung expects to have a final version of One UI for the S8, S8+ and Note 8.

Samsung has been rolling out One UI for the S9 series in a number of countries: after coming to Germany and UAE, yesterday it hit South Korea and India.