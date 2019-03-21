Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G Will Launch on April 5

Samsung has finally slapped a date on the release of its first 5G smartphone.

The Korean tech giant confirmed on Thursday (Mar. 21) that it will release the Galaxy S10 5G on Apr. 5. According to Yonhap News, which confirmed the news with Samsung, the company is simply planning to make it available that day and will not offer pre-orders. Yonhap News said that Samsung didn't confirm a price when it announced the smartphone's availability, but a source told the news agency that it will likely cost 1.5 million won (about $1,300) when it hits store shelves.

For now, Samsung only confirmed the Korean launch date and so far, Samsung hasn't said when it'll make the device available to the U.S. That said, the Korean launch date is a bit later than anticipated. South Korea had wanted 5G to be up and running by the end of March to be the first country in the world to make 5G available to users. Samsung was going to play a big role in that.

While it appears Samsung won't be able to make the Mar. 31 deadline, the Apr. 5 launch will be enough to beat Verizon's 5G rollout on Apr. 11, giving South Korea top honors for the country with the first widely available 5G network.

That, then, brings the focus back to the U.S.

Verizon is planning to launch its 5G network in Chicago and Minneapolis on Apr. 11. At launch, the company will make the Moto Z3 with a 5G Moto Mod available to customers to be able to take advantage of the fast network. So far, Verizon hasn't said whether any other 5G devices might also launch on the network.

However, Samsung has confirmed that it plans to make the 5G Galaxy S10 available exclusively on Verizon in the U.S. And considering the 5G version will hit Korea a week earlier, it's at least possible that the handset could make its way to Verizon's network on or around Apr. 11.

But again, we don't have pricing or availability information yet on the U.S., so this is all speculation. Considering how Samsung is pricing its 5G handset in Korea, however, don't expect it to be cheap.