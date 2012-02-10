Trending

U.S. Judge Sides With the Selling of Pre-owned Digital Music

By

A U.S. District Court has denied motion for a preliminary injunction to shutdown digital music marketplace ReDigi.

Capitol Records sued ReDigi, which allows individuals to sell pre-owned digital music files, and asked the court to prevent the company from offering its service.

So far, there is no final decision and the court asked both parties to submit a case management plan by February 20. However, it appears that there has been no compelling copyright infringement evidence against ReDigi and the judge appeared, at least initially, to side with argument that those who have ownership of digital goods have a right to sell them.

The company was clearly glad to have scored this victory and said that "Capitol’s disregard for the process of ReDigi’s advanced technology, which clearly works within the parameters of the law, has drawn the ire of both consumers and industry leaders such as Google, which petitioned the courts for permission to file its own brief in the case."

CEO John Ossenmacher said that he hopes that "Capitol can get back to their business and find a way to catch up to the times instead of trying to stop the innovation process, denying rights to their paying customers along the way.” ReDigi noted that it enables "consumers to exercise their ownership rights lawfully, observing and preserving the legitimate rights of the artists and labels in their copyrighted music."

35 Comments Comment from the forums
  • thisisaname 10 February 2012 22:17
    If I buy it I should be able to sell it!
    Reply
  • aracheb 10 February 2012 22:20
    money corrupted croocks, wanting to stop the progress of innovation..

    it sick me to read this kind of article.

    Good thing ReDigi won the case.

    Good thing the Plaintiff lose the case also
    Reply
  • rad666 10 February 2012 22:22
    @thisisaname: "If I buy it I should be able to sell it!"

    Not according to the major game companies...
    Reply
  • jay_l_a 10 February 2012 22:23
    >>If I buy it I should be able to sell it!

    Exactly. But once you're dealing with digital downloads, are you sure you bought it, or did you just rent it?

    That's where they will get you....
    Reply
  • bustapr 10 February 2012 22:43
    i think people here arent getting the big problem here. the problem is this question, "how the hell do you sell used MP3s?" its practically selling piracy with no royalties. think well about it before thumbing me down to hell. another question, "what the hell is a used mp3/preowned digital music?"

    the owners(musicians and distributors) of the songs dont get any of the money and they are selling it to you. Its just as I said, selling pirated music and they are ripping you a new one. first, anyone who falls for this is stupid, and this service should not even exist.
    Reply
  • raringcoder 10 February 2012 22:45
    jay_l_a>>If I buy it I should be able to sell it!Exactly. But once you're dealing with digital downloads, are you sure you bought it, or did you just rent it?That's where they will get you....For lots of cloud hosted content, you don't buy a copy, you buy right of access to a copy you don't own. Most of the time ownership versus access is synonymous because once access has been paid for, you can demand that access.

    One of the reasons I still buy books and not bytes.
    Reply
  • lazygordon 10 February 2012 22:47
    EULA = why ReDigi will fail.
    Reply
  • Vorador2 10 February 2012 23:20
    lazygordonEULA = why ReDigi will fail.
    EULAs aren't enforceable in court.
    Reply
  • zak_mckraken 10 February 2012 23:25
    jay_l_a>>If I buy it I should be able to sell it!Exactly. But once you're dealing with digital downloads, are you sure you bought it, or did you just rent it?That's where they will get you....When I click on a big red "buy it now" button, it's not "rent it now". They can't entice you into buying something to later tell you you actually just rented it.
    Reply
  • JohnnyLucky 10 February 2012 23:39
    I don't know which is more interesting the actual article or the member comments.

    Imagine not being able to sell your used car!
    Reply