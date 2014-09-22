RCA Ultra-Thin Amplified Indoor HDTV Antenna Review

For sheer volume of channels, the RCA Ultra-Thin Multi-Directional HDTV Antenna is your best bet.

Who's It For

This antenna is for people who want the largest number of channels, and are willing to pay for them.

Design and Setup: A bit bulky

Typical of the flat, square generation of indoor antennas that can be stuck to a wall, this $70 model from RCA is also amplified. It thus promises better reception, with a rated radius of 60 miles.

Midway down the ANT1150F's cable is a node to attach the included power supply, or you can use a USB cord to plug the antenna directly into a computer for power. The device's additional cable and its large size (14.2 x 12.5 x 1.38 inches) make it slightly more awkward to set up than a smaller, nonamplified antenna.

Performance: Best in class

The RCA pulled in the most stations of any antenna in our tests, receiving 41 channels and subchannels, including better reception on local stations, such as the NBC affiliate, that proved to be inconsistent using lesser antennas. The reception was quite good, distracting us with an episode of Everybody Loves Raymond. Alas, the RCA still couldn't pull in the elusive ABC affiliate.