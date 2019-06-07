Early Prime Day Deal: Netgear Routers Up to $100 Off

Netgear makes some of the best Wi-Fi routers around. While we expect to see some of their routers on sale during Amazon Prime Day, there's a chance they may not see as big a discount as they're seeing right now.

Amazon is quietly slashing the price of a handful of Netgear routers and modems. The sale includes the Netgear Nighthawk AX8 (RAX 80), which is currently $298.10. That's $101 off and the best price we've seen for this new Wi-Fi 6 router.

With its stealth fight-like looks, the Netgear AX8 boasts up to eight streams of wireless connectivity and 160MHz channel support. It's a Wi-Fi 6 router, which is the name that the Wi-Fi Alliance is using for the new 802.11ax Wi-Fi standard. Some of the benefits of the new standard include smarter traffic management and less wasted battery life on connected devices.

Netgear Nighthawk AX8

In addition to the Netgear AX8, Amazon also has the Netgear Nighthawk XR700 Router on sale for $449.98. Normally priced at $499, it's a modest $50 off, but it's the second-best deal we've seen for this router.

The Nighthawk XR700 has the ability to blast out high-speed data over 802.11ac and 802.11ad networks. It features six gigabit LAN ports as well as a 10G SPF+ port for a maximum of 10Gbps throughput.

There's no expiration date on Amazon's deals, but it's unlikely they last too long. So check out the sale while it lasts.