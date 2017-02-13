iPhone 8 Latest Rumors: We've Got Good and Bad News

If you're excited for the iPhone 8, we've got good news and bad news.



A new report suggests that Apple's next smartphone could offer wireless charging, while abandoning the headphone jack adapter that currently allows you to use your old headphones with the Lightning-only iPhone 7.





(Image credit: The iPhone 8 will likely need an accessory for wireless charging. Credit: Concepts iPhone)



According to AppleInsider, the iPhone 8 may have a glass rear panel that supports inductive charging via a special accessory, much like Samsung's Galaxy S7 and its wireless charging pads. The iPhone 8's charging peripheral may be made by LuxShare, a company that reportedly worked on the wireless charging dock for the Apple Watch.

Apple recently became a member of the Wireless Power Consortium, adding further weight to speculation about the iPhone 8 embracing wireless charging. According research group IHS Technology, this is the first time that the iPhone maker has joined up with an official standard body dedicated to wireless power, and could lead to an increase of wireless charging accessories in anticipation of the new phone.

Unfortunately, this high-tech feature might come at a cost. That same report claims that Apple may stop bundling future iPhones with a Lightning-to-3.5mm adapter, an accessory that currently comes with every iPhone 7. If that ends up being the case, iPhone 8 owners may have to shell out the $9 that it costs to get the adapter on its own.



In addition to a possible glass design and wireless charging, some of the more prominent iPhone 8 rumors include an OLED display and a new version of Touch ID that comes built into the screen. You can also expect a smarter version of Siri.



Some reports even suggest that the next iPhone will be dubbed the iPhone X (for the phone's 10th anniversary), and could cost as much as $1,000. However, we still have quite a while to go until Apple's typical September reveal event, so expect the rumor mill to keep churning until then.