How to Stream the 2018 Winter Olympics

Streaming the 2018 Winter Olympics online is the closest most of us will get to this year's events in Pyeongchang, South Korea. As such, it's good to know which devices can get particular streaming services, and which of those services offer the channels you need.

(Image credit: Lindsey Vonn competes during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill on in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. Credit: Hans Bezard/Agence Zoom/Getty)

This upcoming weekend, Lindsey Vonn will feature in the women's super-G alpine ski racing and in figure skating, Nathan Chen, Adam Rippon and Vincent Zhou compete for Team USA. If you want an easy way to watch all of the glorious competition, read on to find out which gadgets and subscriptions you need.

Which channels carry the Olympics?

The channels presenting the Winter Games in the United States include local NBC affiliates and the NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), as well as CNBC, USA and the Olympic Channel. While all of our favorite streaming services offer most of those channels, local network availability may determine whether you have access to an NBC broadcast channel.

How can I stream the Olympics on my phone or tablet?

The NBC Sports app (Android, iOS) for iPhones, iPads, Android devices and Windows 10 devices will allow you to stream the Olympics. This app also allows you to pull up images, clips and full events from an immense library.

(Image credit: Alexander Gassner of Germany practices during Men's Skeleton training ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. Credit: Matthias Hangst/Getty)

What can I stream from a web browser?

If you've got a cable or satellite TV account, you can stream the Olympics via NBCOlympics.com. With your account login credentials, you can access livestreams of every NBC Olympic event — more than 1,800 hours of content.

If you don't have a paid account, you can also stream 30 minutes of coverage during your first visit to the site and another 5 minutes each day on subsequent days.

The site also contains a detailed TV guide for upcoming events, as well as the option to call up videos by sport and a live leaderboard that tracks which countries have won the most medals.

Which streaming services get the Olympics?

Hulu with Live TV ($40 per month) and YouTube TV ($35 per month) include all of the channels described above.

Sling TV's Blue package ($25 per month) offers NBC, NBCSN and USA, but you'll need to pay an extra $10 per month to get the Olympic Channel in Sling TV's Sports Extra pack and an extra $5 per month to get CNBC in the News Extra add-on.

PlayStation Vue's $40-per-month Access package offers NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and USA, and you can get the Olympic Channel by paying another $5 per month for PlayStation Vue's Core package.

DirecTV Now's $35-per-month Live a Little package offers NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and USA. For the Olympic Channel, you'll need the service's $60-per-month Go Big package.

All of these services offer free five-day (PS Vue), seven-day (DirecTV Now, Sling) or one-month (Hulu, YouTube TV) trials, so you can try before you buy. Each service bills you on a month-to-month schedule, so you're not locked into a long-term contract.

Which streaming devices offer those services?

Roku, Apple TV and Chromecast owners looking to stream the Olympics have their choice of streaming services. DirecTV Now, Hulu with Live TV, PlayStation Vue, Sling TV and YouTube TV are all available on Roku devices and Roku TVs.

The Apple TV's simply-titled TV app also showcases live-streaming events from Olympics in its Sports tab, pulling in content from NBC Sports for those with access to that channel (via an existing paid subscription). This feature is also available in Apple's TV app on the iPhone and iPad.

Amazon Fire supports all of those networks, except YouTube TV.

Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku and Xbox devices can stream the Olympics from the NBC Sports app, but to do so, you need a user ID and password from a paid TV subscription service. Such services include cable and satellite TV subscriptions as well as the cable-replacement services outlined above.

Which gaming consoles get these services?

Xbox One consoles can access Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, while the PS3 and PS4 get PlayStation Vue. The only streaming service on the Nintendo Switch is Hulu with Live TV.

What about smart TVs?

Some Samsung smart TVs can access the Olympics via YouTube TV and Sling TV's apps, and certain LG smart TVs can stream YouTube TV.

What about my TV antenna?

The most affordable way to watch the Olympics requires no internet service at all. Just buy an HD antenna and connect it to your set, and you'll have live access to local affiliate channels, including NBC networks, provided that one is within range.

How can I use my smart speaker to follow the games?

To learn about what's on today, ask Alexa "Alexa, what Olympic events are today?" Enable the Olympics Channel skill for an Alexa-based speaker will add the option to get Olympic news via a flash briefing, activated by asking "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?"

Asking your Google Home speaker "OK Google, play the latest news from USA TODAY Olympics," will inform you of the results from the winter games.