Galaxy S10 Could Finally Beat iPhone Speed with This

The upcoming Galaxy S10 could be the fastest Samsung phone we've ever seen. The company announced Tuesday that it has developed a chip called LPDDR5 DRAM with a whopping 8GB of RAM.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)



If the new chip is used in an upcoming Samsung phone, it'll put the company way ahead of the competition in terms of memory. The Galaxy S9 has just 4GB of RAM, and the S9+ has 6. Meanwhile, Apple's iPhone 8 has only 2GB RAM, while the flagship iPhone X has 3GB. The OnePlus 6 is one of the only current mainstream phones to offer 8GB of RAM.

“This development of 8Gb LPDDR5 represents a major step forward for low-power mobile memory solutions,” said Jinman Han, Samsung's senior vice president of Memory Product Planning & Application Engineering, in a statement. “We will continue to expand our next-generation 10nm-class DRAM lineup as we accelerate the move toward greater use of premium memory across the global landscape.”

However, you won't just get more RAM with this chip: It'll be faster too.

With a data rate of up to 6,400 megabits per second, Samsung claims it can transmit 51.2 gigabytes (GB) of data, or approximately 14 full-HD video files, in one second. In testing, the iPhone X has clocked in at around 600 mbps or less.

MORE: Here Are the 10 Best Phones Available

This is par for the course for Samsung. The company's Galaxy Note 8 destroyed the iPhone X in LTE testing.



Best of all, the company claims this will reduce power consumption.



It's not clear how exactly Samsung plans to use this chip in its own phones, but our best guess is that we'll see it in the Galaxy S10. Previous reports speculated that it might debut in the Galaxy Note 9, but reputable Samsung leaker Ice Universe claimed the rumors' source was illegitimate.

The Note 9 is also slated to be unveiled in on Aug. 9, and it's unlikely it would incorporate such new technology.

We're expecting a number of additional exciting new features from the Galaxy S10, including a bezel-free design with in-display fingerprint sensors, a triple-lens camera setup and a 3D face scanner.



We have reached out to Samsung and will update this story should we hear back.



