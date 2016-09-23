How to Force Restart an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus

Before the iPhone 7, users could force their phone to restart by simultaneously holding the home button and power button. The iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, however, don't have physical power buttons, and won't work when your phone freezes. Instead, with its latest smartphones, Apple has put a new button combination in place to restart frozen phones.



Here's how to force restart your iPhone 7 or 7 Plus.



1. Hold down the power button on the side of the iPhone.



2. At the same time, hold down the volume down button on the opposite side.



3. Keeping pressing both buttons until the phone returns to the Apple screen, where it will reboot.