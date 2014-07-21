Trending

How To Make Yourself Anonymous on Facebook

By tweaking a few Facebook settings, you can keep your identity, posts and photos private so strangers can't find out who you are.

2. Open the settings menu from the drop down in the top right. 

3. Use the edit tab to change your name. From here you can also change your associated email, and vanity URL.

4. Hover over the cover photo in your profile to change or remove it. Why bother changing your name if people can still see your face?

5. Go back to settings and select the privacy tab on the left. This area is very important for changing who can see your posts, send you friend requests and how other search engines list your profile.

6. Change "Who can see my stuff" to "Only Me" and "Who can contact me" to "Friends of Friends."

7. Select Timeline and Tagging from the menu on the left.This will prevent others from tagging you in pictures and events, so your boss can't see what happened during last weekend's big party.

8. Change "Who can post on your timeline"  and "Who can see posts you've been tagged in on your timeline" to "Only Me."

9. Select the Blocking tab .

10. Enter the names of specific users you wish to block. This will help prevent any sort of cyber-stalking by restricting or entirely blocking specific people from viewing your profile. This is also helpful for shutting down the friend who constantly spams you with app invites.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • LePhuronn 21 July 2014 22:57
    And thereby totally removing the point of engaging in Social Networking. Plus, the second you post something you'll give the game away to those on your friends list who actually know you, triggering all the questions of " why did you change your name?" Plus, the only people who'd want to be anonymous on Facebook are haters, trolls and stalkers.

    How about set up privacy settings that restrict total strangers from viewing and just be done with it? Or how about don't post anything ridiculous to start with?
    Reply
  • rutherfordsc 21 July 2014 23:53
    The reason for the post is exactly for people who may never post anything, but may still want a Facebook account to privately message friends or just keep track of what others are doing.

    If you don't want to be fully anonymous its quite simple to skip the name and photo changes and dial back a few settings. Hopefully by showing people how to go the most extreme, they can decide for themselves what they want their settings to be, since all the relevant settings are now easy to find.
    Reply
  • das_stig 22 July 2014 10:34
    1. Do not sign up

    2. If you did, delete you account and keep an eye open for FB holding any data.
    Reply
  • daglesj 22 July 2014 12:37
    Indeed, just dump it. Real friends don't need Facebook.
    Reply