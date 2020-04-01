If you want to bring your home into the 21st century, one of the best smart garage door openers should be on your list. These devices easily connect to your existing garage door opener, and allow you to monitor and control your garage door right from your smartphone. You can also link a smart garage door opener to other smart home devices. So, for example, when you open your garage door when you return home, your house lights will turn on.

The models we recommend here are designed to attach to existing non-smart garage door openers. If you're shopping for a new garage door opener, Chamberlain, Genie, Skylink, and Ryobi all make Wi-Fi-connected models ranging in price from $169 to $300, so you don't need to purchase additional accessories to control them from your smartphone.

What are the best smart garage door openers?

After testing and reviewing a number of the top models, we think the best smart garage door opener is the Chamberlain MyQ-G0301. For starters, it's very inexpensive. It typically sells for around $35, half the price of most of the competition. The MyQ is also very easy to set up — just attach a few wires to your garage door opener (it works with a large number of models), download an app to your smartphone, and you're ready to go.

During our testing, we also found that the MyQ-G0301 performed near-flawlessly, which is more than can be said about other smart garage door openers. The MyQ also works with Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and IFTTT (among other smart home systems), though it does not work with Alexa.

If you're looking for a smart garage door opener that works with Alexa, we suggest the NEXX Garage Remote Garage Door Opener. While its setup was trickier than the Chamberlain, the NEXX does work with Amazon's virtual assistant, as well as Google Assistant. And, it supports multiple users.

Liftmaster (part of Chamberlain/myQ) has announced a smart garage door opener with a built-in camera for $450, so you can see what's happening when your garage door opens. If you already have a MyQ smart garage door opener, you can purchase the camera alone for $150. The camera has 7- and 30-day video storage options, though that requires a monthly subscription.

The best smart garage door openers you can buy today

Chamberlain MyQ-G0301 is the best smart garage door opener overall. (Image credit: Chamberlain)

1. Chamberlain MyQ-G0301

The best smart garage door opener overall

Works With: Wink, Nest, SmartThings, Xfinity Home, Apple HomeKit, Google Home, IFTTT | Wireless: 802.11 Wi-Fi

Simple physical setup requirements

Simple app interface

Can manage multiple devices

Works with Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit

Doesn't work with Alexa

If you're looking for the best smart garage door opener, look no further than the Chamberlain MyQ. It includes a sensor for your garage door as well as a hub that connects to your Wi-Fi network. When you send a command using your smartphone, it is relayed to the hub, which then goes to the sensor that activates your garage door. The MyQ app, available for Android and iOS devices, lets you check to see if your door is open, and then close — or open — it remotely. MyQ is also one of the best Google Home compatible devices, meaning you can pair it to Google Assistant and control it with your voice.

MyQ will work with most brands of garage door openers made after 1993 that have standard safety sensors, according to Chamberlain. Currently, MyQ works with Nest, SmartThings and Xfinity Home smart home systems. Apple HomeKit compatibility requires the purchase of a $49 adapter. This will let you control your garage doors using Siri, and create scenes so that the lights come on when the door goes up. The one thing it doesn't do, though, is work with Alexa.

Read our full Chamberlain MyQG0301 review.

The NEXX GARAGE is the best smart garage door opener for Alexa users. (Image credit: NEXX GARAGE)

2. NEXX GARAGE Remote Garage Door Opener

The best smart garage door opener for Alexa users

Works With: Amazon Alexa, Google Home | Wireless: 2.4GHz 802.11 Wi-Fi

Simple app and hardware design

Can manage multiple users

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

Frustrating setup

Parts in the box don't match the instruction guide or website

The Nexx Garage is the best smart garage door opener for Alexa users, but it works with Google Home, too, so you can open or close the door using voice commands. However, setup is a little trickier, as you have to run a wire from your garage door to the garage door opener.

Similar to with GoGogate, Nexx owners can give permission to multiple users, and a calendar in the app lets you see when the door was opened, and by whom. In addition to asking Alexa or Google Assistant to open your door, a feature called Just Drive uses geofencing to detect when you're arriving home, and will automatically open the garage door of you so choose.

Nexx has a list on its site of garage door openers that won't work with its system, though it acknowledges that the list is incomplete. Nexx has a newer model, the NXG-200, which is currently available for $79.99, which we're in the process of reviewing.

Read our full Nexx review.

Garadget (Image credit: Garadget)

3. Garadget

This smart garage door opener uses frickin' lasers, but is trickier to set up.

Works With: Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, IFTTT | Wireless: 802.11 (2.4GHz)

Simple setup

Reports real-time open/closed status

Customizable alerts

App sends incorrect alerts on occasion

Elaborate installation

Whereas many smart garage door openers will use a sensor that detects movement to tell if your garage door is open or closed, the Garadget smart garage door opener uses a laser that shines on a reflective tab that you mount to your door. That means there's one less piece of equipment with a battery that can run out, but it also makes setup a bit tricker than other smart garage door openers, as you have to align the laser precisely.

Garagdet's app gives you alerts in real time if your door is opened, or if the door stays open for too long. We did get the occasional false alert, though. Still, we also liked the fact that Garadget works with Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, and IFTTT, so you've no lack of options if you want to connect it with other smart home assistants and devices.

Read our full Garadget review.

GarageMate (Image credit: GarageMate)

4. GarageMate

A simple—perhaps too simple—smart garage door opener

Works With: Siri, Google | Wireless: Bluetooth 4.0

Simple setup

Can manage multiple openers and users

Doesn't provide open or closed status

Doesn't work with other smart-home systems

GarageMate's smart garage door opener is very simple; almost too much so. Unlike the other smart garage door openers we've reviewed, which connect to your Wi-Fi, GarageMate connects to your phone via Bluetooth. This means that you can't check on its status, nor operate it, when you're away from home. That's a bit of a bummer, which is why it's further down our list of the best smart garage door openers.

The GarageMate smart garage door opener also doesn't work with any other smart home systems. However, using your smartphone, you can use Siri or Google Assistant to voice launch the app and automatically open the door. GarageMat's Activity Log lets you monitor who opened your garage for added security, and it works with up to eight users. If you're looking for something simple, cheap, and secure, this is one to consider, but it's not our first choice.

Read our full GarageMate review.

(Image credit: GogoGate 2)

5. Gogogate 2

A good, but not great smart garage door opener

Works With: Alexa, IFTTT | Wireless: Bluetooth 4.0

Supports multiple users

Doesn't natively support many smart home systems

Unlike most other smart garage door controllers, Gogogate has an app that lets you create additional users, so that you don't have to share a single account among family members. This feature is also helpful for providing temporary access to guests.

While it isn't natively compatible with as many smart home systems as MyQ and GoControl, GoGogate does work with IFTTT, which means you can have it automatically open or close your door using geofencing if you set up a recipe. Also through IFTTT, you can link it to Alexa, as well as other smart home systems.

Cleverly, Gogogate's app can display feeds from a variety of security cameras. A video plug-in subscription ($29.95 for three years) is required, but it also comes with 1GB of storage per month and 1GB of real-time video monitoring per month.

(Image credit: Genie)

6. Genie Aladdin Connect

Controls up to three garage doors

Works With: Alexa, Google Assistant | Wireless: Wi-Fi

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

Pricier than MyQ

We have yet to test the Genie Aladdin Connect, so we can't vouch for its effectiveness. However, it looks to be a capable smart garage door opener. The Aladdin Connect attaches via two wires to your garage door opener, and then connects wirelessly to your home Wi-Fi network, letting you control your garage door via an app.

The Aladdin Connect works with a variety of garage door openers made after 1993, and not just those from Genie. It's compatible with some Chamberlain, Liftmaster, and Craftsman garage door openers, too. The Aladdin Connect can be controlled via Alexa and Google Assistant, too. While the Aladdin Connect only comes with one door sensor, it can control up to three garage doors. In addition, you can add up to 19 virtual keys to give others access, and control the garage door from your smartwatch.

(Image credit: Roost)

6. Roost Smart Garage Door Sensor

This smart Wi-Fi battery lets you know if your garage door is open or closed.

Works With: n/a | Wireless: 802.11b/g/n

Inexpensive

Doesn't let you open or close your garage door

Doesn't work with other smart home devices

We haven't yet tested the Roost Smart Garage Door Sensor, but if it's anything like the Roost Smart Battery on our best smart smoke detectors page, it should be a simple, yet effective way to know if your garage door is open or closed. Also, unlike the best smart garage door openers on this page, you can't actually control your garage door via Roost.

The Roost Smart Garage Door Sensor has a small Wi-Fi chip, as well as a sensor that knows when your garage door is moving. Installation is as simple as attaching the battery clip to your garage door, and connecting the Roost to your home Wi-Fi network.

The other drawback to Roost's batteries is that they don't work with any other smart home systems. But if all you're looking for is a simple way to know if your garage door is open or closed, this could be it.

How to choose the best smart garage door opener for you

If you're don't have one already, you can purchase a garage door opener that already has smart home compatibility built in. However, if you have an older garage door opener, you can make it "smart" by purchasing a kit that will let you connect it to the Internet, thereby allowing you to control it remotely using your smartphone.

Before you buy a smart garage door opener, you should make sure it will work with your existing garage door. Usually, you can find out which doors an opener is compatible with on the manufacturer's site.

The best smart garage door openers have Wi-Fi, while others use Bluetooth to connect to your phone. We recommend sticking with Wi-Fi models, as they'll allow you to remotely monitor your garage door; Bluetooth models will work only when you're within about 20 feet of the garage.

You also want to find out how many smart home systems each garage door opener is compatible with — the more, the better, because you'll have more options when building out your smart home.

If you're buying a completely new garage door opener, there are many models from Chamberlain and Genie with this technology built in. For example, the Chamberlain B550 ($193) comes with MyQ baked in, so you don't need to purchase a third-party accessory.

How we test smart garage door openers

To determine what's the best smart garage door opener, we install them in a garage on an existing non-smart garage door opener. We look to see how easy it is to physically install and how easily it connects to our home Wi-Fi network.

As with any smart home product, the best smart garage door opener should have an intuitive app that makes it easy to operate, receive notifications, and troubleshoot issues. A good smart garage door opener should also be compatible with the leading virtual assistants (Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit), and be easy to link to them.