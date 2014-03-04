Trending

New 'Batman: Arkham Knight' Video Game Leaked - UPDATED

The Dark Knight returns! Leaked 'Batman: Arkham Knight' video game is a sequel to 'Arkham City' and will let players drive the Batmobile.

GameInformer Magazine's March cover, officially announcing 'Batman: Arkham Knight.' Credit: GameInformer

The Dark Knight will return again in "Batman: Arkham Knight," the fourth video game in the "Arkham" series — and this time, it seems like players will finally get to drive the Batmobile. 

"Arkham Knight" is the fourth in the "Arkham" series of video games. It's being developed by studio Rocksteady, who created the first two "Arkham" games, "Arkham Asylum" and "Arkham City."  Fans weren't happy with the third game, "Arkham Origins," which was developed by WB Montreal.

"Arkham Knight" was first leaked today (Mar. 4) when a sale page for the game appeared early this morning on a British online store called Game. British gaming-news site Videogamer.com was the first to break the story, posting a screencap of the leaked online store image.

Hours later, gaming magazine GameInformer confirmed the announcement with a cover-page spread, an exclusive behind-the-scenes article and a new prerendered trailer, embedded below: 

The villain Scarecrow will lead the game's cast of villains, which include Penguin, Two-Face and Harley Quinn. The developers also promise a huge, fully explorable Gotham City. "Batman: Arkham Origins" was the first in the series to feature the entirety of Batman's famous stomping grounds; Rocksteady's last game, "Arkham City,' only took place in a closed off borough of Gotham.

"Batman: Arkham Knight" has a projected 2014 release date, and will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

A screencap of the leaked store page on british retailer Game, found by Videogamer.com.

A fourth "Arkham" game was rumored even before "Batman: Arkham Origins" came out last November (read our review on Tom's Guide).  Rocksteady has reportedly been working on the fourth new game for several months now, although the studio hasn't announced anything about the project.

We will update this article with information from DC Comics' "DC All Access" announcement later today.

  • Brainaic 04 March 2014 16:32
    I could not be happier right now!!! AWESOME
  • brimur 04 March 2014 16:47
    Best line in that article - "It's being developed by studio Rocksteady". The first two were fantastic games, that last installment was ok but just didnt bring anything to the franchise, could have been just DLC. Looking forward to this installment
  • makaveli316 04 March 2014 16:50
    I hope this will be something new, cause i barely finished the last Batman game and i felt i had already played it. It kinda bored me.
  • ferooxidan 04 March 2014 17:04
    "Do not spend it on fast car, outrageous clothes, and destructive lifestyle" What to be expected? Children tend not to heed their parents warning. lol
  • Alec Mowat 04 March 2014 17:09
    "Batman: Arkham Origins" has a projected 2014 release date, and will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Typo. That gmae is already out.
  • icepick314 04 March 2014 18:15
    HOLY the new Batsuit is so much more meaner and it looks like a power suit instead of armored suits from the past...I hope there will be LOT of opportunities to use Batmobile in various missions as well...it looks fast, sleek, and bringing much fear into criminals of Gotham...
  • warezme 04 March 2014 19:53
    prerendered, game will look nothing like that in quality
  • TheSchmed 05 March 2014 02:17
    What I am wondering is: Will this game be in Unreal Engine 4?
  • cats_Paw 05 March 2014 08:44
    I hope its not just another rerun of arkham asaylum that ads 5 or 6 new toys a car and from there is exactly the same.While arkham asylum was a great game, arkham City for me felt almost the same as the previous title.Didnt get arkham origins, and now the next one comes along... I do hope it will be on Unreal Engine 4, the prvious one has started to look weak.
  • Jill Scharr 05 March 2014 15:42
    @Alec Mowat Hi, I'm the writer. You're right--I meant to say that "Arkham Knight" has a projected 2014 release date, not "Origins." My apologies!
