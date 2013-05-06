10 Free-to-Play Hack and Slash Games

Dynasty Warriors Online

Dynasty Warriors Online brings the hack and slash action of the hit console series to an MMO environment. DWO is a free MMO fighting game where players take the role of warriors in the legendary Three Kingdoms period of Chinese history. Take part in epic pitched battles, participate in PVP duels, and carve out your own legend in Dynasty Warriors Online!

Verdict: While the melees can eventually get same-y, there's a lot to do in terms of character customization, crafting, and team gaming.

Score: 4/5