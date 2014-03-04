New 'Batman: Arkham Knight' Video Game Leaked - UPDATED

(Image credit: GameInformer Magazine's March cover, officially announcing 'Batman: Arkham Knight.' Credit: GameInformer)

The Dark Knight will return again in "Batman: Arkham Knight," the fourth video game in the "Arkham" series — and this time, it seems like players will finally get to drive the Batmobile.

"Arkham Knight" is the fourth in the "Arkham" series of video games. It's being developed by studio Rocksteady, who created the first two "Arkham" games, "Arkham Asylum" and "Arkham City." Fans weren't happy with the third game, "Arkham Origins," which was developed by WB Montreal.

MORE: 12 Most Maddeningly Difficult Games of All Time

"Arkham Knight" was first leaked today (Mar. 4) when a sale page for the game appeared early this morning on a British online store called Game. British gaming-news site Videogamer.com was the first to break the story, posting a screencap of the leaked online store image.

Hours later, gaming magazine GameInformer confirmed the announcement with a cover-page spread, an exclusive behind-the-scenes article and a new prerendered trailer, embedded below:

The villain Scarecrow will lead the game's cast of villains, which include Penguin, Two-Face and Harley Quinn. The developers also promise a huge, fully explorable Gotham City. "Batman: Arkham Origins" was the first in the series to feature the entirety of Batman's famous stomping grounds; Rocksteady's last game, "Arkham City,' only took place in a closed off borough of Gotham.

"Batman: Arkham Knight" has a projected 2014 release date, and will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

A screencap of the leaked store page on british retailer Game, found by Videogamer.com.

A fourth "Arkham" game was rumored even before "Batman: Arkham Origins" came out last November (read our review on Tom's Guide). Rocksteady has reportedly been working on the fourth new game for several months now, although the studio hasn't announced anything about the project.

We will update this article with information from DC Comics' "DC All Access" announcement later today.

Email jscharr@techmedianetwork.com or follow her @JillScharr and Google+. Follow us @TomsGuide, on Facebook and on Google+.

