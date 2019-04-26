How to Change the Picture On the Echo Show

Amazon's touchscreen Echo Show can do a lot of things, from showing you recipes and the weather to playing movies. When it's not doing any of those things, though, you can set it to display the image of your choice. Here's how.

1. Open the Alexa app. Press the three horizontal bars in the upper left-hand corner to reveal the side menu, and select Settings, then Device Settings.

2. Select the Echo Show from your list of Alexa-enabled devices.

3. Scroll down until you see Home Screen Background.

4. Select a photo from your smartphone. It will appear on the next screen, and give you the option to resize it to fit the Show's screen.

5. Press Upload. The photo should appear on the Echo Show's display.

