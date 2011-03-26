Trending

George Hotz: I Didn't Flee, I'm on Spring Break

By

Earlier this week there were rumors that George Hotz, aka Geohot, had fled the country and was in South America. In a court filing, Sony pointed out that Hotz was not in the country and accused him of dodging the court’s authority.

"SCEA learned that Hotz had deliberately removed integral components of his impounded hard drives prior to delivering them to a third party neutral and that Hotz is now in South America, an excuse for why he will not immediately provide the components of his hard drives as requested by the neutral,” Sony said in its court filing. "Hotz's attempts to dodge this Court's authority raise very serious questions."

Fans were surprised to hear Hotz, who has remained calm and collected thus far, might be running away from Sony’s lawsuit. However, it appears all is not as it seems and George was not fleeing the country. Nope, he’s just celebrating spring break.

In a blog posting published to his website, Hotz explained that he paid for the trip long ago and assured fans that none donations to his legal fund were being misappropriated. Further, he has promised he’ll be back, if only to get his hands on an Xperia Play (aka the PlayStation Phone).

“Apparently, I have fled the country. ROFL

Factually, it's true I'm in South America, on a vacation I've had planned and paid for since November. I mean, it is Spring break; hacking isn't my life. Rest assured that not a dime of legal defense money would ever go toward something like this. And of course Townsend loves the idea of painting me as an international fugitive. I have been in contact with my lawyers almost every day; I would not let the case suffer. That said, I also won't let this ridiculous lawsuit run my life either. Then the fearmongerers win.

I will be back, I hear it's hard to come by the Xperia Play down here.”

35 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Silmarunya 26 March 2011 18:08
    If anyone should be tried in court, it are those annoying spammers...
    Reply
  • megamanx00 26 March 2011 18:13
    Hacker Win! ^_^.
    Reply
  • fayzaan 26 March 2011 19:06
    Go hackers!
    Reply
  • proton9 26 March 2011 19:45
    hahahaha Silmarunya
    Reply
  • Old_Fogie_Late_Bloomer 26 March 2011 21:24
    I can't believe he'd want to buy any Sony products with what they're doing to him. I mean, good on him for not being petty, but I won't even buy Sony products over this and I'm not even being sued. :) I really wanted to play ICO and SotC in high-def, too. :-/
    Reply
  • 26 March 2011 22:23
    seriously this is plain stupid, are we saying his hard drive is some exotic device that they cant cannibalize the component from an off shelf device, seriously i seen them resurrect the data of a burned down hard drive from the platter alone

    now if his hard drive was encrypted and the 'missing component' was the encryption key, then i believe he is protected by the 5th, now it be even funnier if this thing was sporting a vPro chip and a wipe code was sent from some internet cafe in the south americas
    Reply
  • skaz 26 March 2011 23:06
    old_fogie_late_bloomerI can't believe he'd want to buy any Sony products with what they're doing to him. I mean, good on him for not being petty, but I won't even buy Sony products over this and I'm not even being sued. I really wanted to play ICO and SotC in high-def, too. :-/
    I just assumed a hint of sarcasm and buying it used. =/
    Reply
  • surfer1337dude 27 March 2011 00:15
    old_fogie_late_bloomerI can't believe he'd want to buy any Sony products with what they're doing to him. I mean, good on him for not being petty, but I won't even buy Sony products over this and I'm not even being sued. I really wanted to play ICO and SotC in high-def, too. :-/Why cant you believe he would buy the phone? I took it as he's plannning on hacking the phone like he did the ps3 :-P
    Reply
  • Silmarunya 27 March 2011 02:04
    He knew what he did was breaking the law, so I don't feel too much pity for him.

    On the other hand, I find Sony's tactics a bit heavy handed. But the only ones that can punish companies are the law (and thus indirectly the voters) and the consumers (and thus indirectly the voters or soon to be voters).

    Conclusion: all those who feel Sony is wrong, should put pressure on the company rather than moan about it on forums.
    Reply
  • znegval 27 March 2011 02:05
    surfer1337dudeWhy cant you believe he would buy the phone? I took it as he's plannning on hacking the phone like he did the ps3 :-P
    Exactly. I thought it was pretty obvious too.
    Reply