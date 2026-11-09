Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admits to affair amid board probe into relationship with suspected Chinese spy — the full timeline of how we got here

On Sunday, Nvidia’s Board of Directors announced an independent investigation into founder and CEO Jensen Huang. The inquiry follows multiple intelligence and media reports that Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort involving a romantic relationship with a suspected Chinese spy — along with the admission of an affair.

The investigation occurs against the backdrop of a severe tech stock sell-off, with nearly $2 trillion erased because of fears of an AI bubble. Nvidia, which has served as the cornerstone of this gold rush, dropped 4% in overnight trading value, as it’s now under a microscope of geopolitical and governance concerns.

Here is the timeline of events leading up to the board’s investigation.

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The full timeline

BREAKING: New photos of Jensen Huang and his alleged Chinese spy lover have been revealed https://t.co/NSuW8OxDUTNovember 9, 2026

Before we get into the market fallout, let’s run through the timeline of what happened.

In 2025, US intelligence officials briefed Donald Trump regarding Jensen Huang’s close relationship with Alice Huang. Huang is an executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data center company. US officials began watching her under the suspicion she’s smuggling Nvidia’s AI chips into China.

US intelligence officials briefed Donald Trump regarding Jensen Huang’s close relationship with Alice Huang. Huang is an executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data center company. US officials began watching her under the suspicion she’s smuggling Nvidia’s AI chips into China. Spring 2026: A memo drafted by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio circulates among top policymakers in the Trump administration — explicitly stating that the Megaspeed executive is a spy for China’s Ministry of State Security.

A memo drafted by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio circulates among top policymakers in the Trump administration — explicitly stating that the Megaspeed executive is a spy for China’s Ministry of State Security. In May 2026, despite these concerns being circulated regarding Huang’s relationship with a suspected Chinese asset, he was invited to join Trump’s official delegation during a diplomatic trip to China.

despite these concerns being circulated regarding Huang’s relationship with a suspected Chinese asset, he was invited to join Trump’s official delegation during a diplomatic trip to China. At September’s White House State Dinner, Jensen Huang and his wife, Lori Huang, attended the dinner hosted by Trump for Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Huangs are seated at the top table alongside Trump, Xi and then-Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Jensen Huang and his wife, Lori Huang, attended the dinner hosted by Trump for Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Huangs are seated at the top table alongside Trump, Xi and then-Apple CEO Tim Cook. In October, the intelligence became public. The New York Times publishes a report detailing the 2025 intelligence briefings, putting these initial allegations into the public sphere.

And that brings you up to what happened yesterday.

The leak, the board and the backlash

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Jensen Huang’s internal email to Nvidia employees has now been leaked. In it, he wrote: “I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did.”

Shortly after, Nvidia’s Board of Directors officially announced an independent investigation into the matter, overseen by outside counsel.

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The board states it “prioritizes U.S. national and economic security,” and while it has no reason to believe national security or company secrets were compromised, it will examine all available information. The board also notes that Huang is fully cooperating with the review.

Lawmakers have already expressed alarm over the national security implications of the relationship, as members of the House Foreign Affairs and Intelligence Committees already requested Huang provide a closed-door briefing. The ball was already rolling on this part.

Trump Backs Nvidia CEO After He Admits Affair - YouTube Watch On

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters last night, President Trump downplayed the severity of the allegations against his AI adviser. Trump states, “I think he’s an honorable guy. I think he probably has an excuse for it,” adding that he still intends to bring Huang along on an upcoming trip to Asia.

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