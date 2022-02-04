Winter Olympics 2022 snowboarding: How to watch, events and TV schedule

It's time to carve some fresh powder by watching the 2022 Winter Olympics snowboarding events, and one familiar face is looking to make history on the slopes.

Of course, that's Shaun White, the face of snowboarding in America. At age 35, White aims to take home his fourth gold medal and climb the ladder of Americans with the most Winter Olympic gold.

Olympics Team USA snowboarding cheat sheet • Start and end dates: Feb. 4-15

• First event: Women's snowboard slopestyle qualification runs on Friday, Feb. 4 @ 9:45 p.m. and 10:47 p.m. ET

• US: Peacock, Sling and Fubo

• UK: Discovery+, BBC iPlayer

White has said that this will be his final Olympic Games, so watch the Winter Olympics opening ceremony while you can to see him walk through the glitz and glam.

There are a lot of eyes on the youths of the sport, such as American Chloe Kim (21). Kim set records when she took home gold in the 2018 women's snowboard halfpipe at age 17. She's one of the top Americans expected to take more gold this year as well.

As for snowboarders looking to catch big air in the slopestyle events, Jamie Anderson (31) is the only woman to take gold in the event before, winning in 2014 and 2018 after the competition was added to the Olympics. Naturally, she's a favorite to do it again this year.

Check out our complete guide on how to watch snowboarding at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

How to watch Olympic snowboarding for free

There are multiple ways for you to watch the snowboarding events in the Winter Olympics for free, so you don't need to pay to root for your nation's athletes to get the gold.

In the U.S., you can watch some snowboarding coverage for free on NBC if you get the local channel with one of the best TV antennas.

Australia has the best way to watch the Olympics without paying, as 7Plus has most of the events (up to 16 live streams!) for free online. Australians abroad can use a VPN, such ExpressVPN (our #1 pick), to evade geoblocking walls. More on how to do that below.

For those in the U.K., BBC iPlayer is the way to watch Olympics snowboarding for free. Canada's CBC and New Zealand's TVNZ also offer free Olympics coverage.

How to watch Olympic snowboarding from anywhere in the world

The 2022 Winter Olympics is a global event and can be viewed in almost every country on Earth. However, if you're not in your home country and can't watch the snowboarding live streams with your usual services — or you want to watch in your native language — you're not out of luck.

With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Its 30-day money-back guarantee is another perk.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch the Winter Olympics snowboarding in the US

In the U.S. Winter Olympics snowboarding will air on NBC and USA.

If you've cut the cord and don't get NBC and USA through your cable package, you can access those channels through Sling TV and Fubo TV, two of the picks on our best streaming services list.

Sling TV : You can get NBC and USA in the Sling Blue package, which is $35/month. The 30-plus channels in the lineup also include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more. Right now, Sling is offering a three-day free trial.

Fubo.TV : The Starter Plan ($65/month) comes with over 115 channels include local networks like NBC, as well as top cable brands like USA. And you get 250 hours of Cloud DVR. Get the 7-day free trial so you can see everything Fubo has to offer.

How to watch Winter Olympics snowboarding on Peacock

Peacock is streaming every event in the 2022 Winter Olympics, live and on-demand.

The service has learned its lesson from Tokyo Olympics last summer. This time, all events, as well as the opening and closing ceremonies, will be available on the platform.

Peacock has created a special Winter Olympics hub and users can browse by sport, add individual events to their Must Watch list and fast-forward and rewind live events.

While Peacock has a free tier, Olympics coverage will only be available with Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 per month for the ad-supported plan or $9.99 for the ad-limited plan.

Peacock boasts a great library, including the entirety of The Office. It's also home to a ton of sports beyond the Olympics, like WWE wrestling, the Premier League, golf and rugby. Peacock Free costs nothing, while the Premium tiers offer access to originals and more movies.

How to watch Winter Olympics snowboarding in the UK

Brits have it easy when it comes to watching Winter Olympics snowboarding events — they can just tune into BBC and BBC iPlayer.

However, BBC doesn't have a monopoly on Olympics coverage in the U.K. and it won't broadcast all events.

To watch every event live, you'll instead want to subscribe to Discovery Plus UK, which is offering coverage of every event in Beijing. Subscriptions are available for £6.99/month or £29.99/year. The service is available to stream through a multitude of devices include Chromecast, Apple TV, Android TV and apps for iOS and Android.

If you're traveling outside of the U.K. and have a valid U.K. TV license, you can still follow the Winter Olympics by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Winter Olympics snowboarding in Canada

Canadians can get comprehensive coverage of the Beijing Winter Olympics on CBC, the CBC website and the CBC app.

You can also sign up for the streaming service CBC Gem, which has a 1-month free trial. After that, a subscription costs $4.99 CAD per month.

If you're traveling out of the country, you can use ExpressVPN to access your paid-for services.

How to watch Winter Olympics snowboarding in Australia

Down Under, Aussies can watch Olympics snowboarding for free on or stream it on the network’s 7Plus streaming service.

Currently out of the country? Use ExpressVPN to access your paid-for services.

2022 Winter Olympics snowboarding schedule

Below are the snowboarding medaling events. The qualifying and preliminary events take place prior, as usual. The full schedule of all events can be found here.

All times below are in E.T..

Sat., Feb. 5 @ 9:24 p.m.: Women's snowboard slopestyle

Women's snowboard slopestyle Sun., Feb. 6 @ 11:54 p.m.: Men's snowboard slopestyle

Men's snowboard slopestyle Tues., Feb. 8 @ 2:36 a.m.: Women's parallel giant slalom small

Women's parallel giant slalom small Afterwards: Women's parallel giant slalom big

Tues., Feb. 8 @ 2:43 a.m.: Men's parallel giant slalom small

Men's parallel giant slalom small Afterwards: Men's parallel giant slalom big

Wed., Feb. 9 after 2:45 a.m.: Women's snowboard cross big

Women's snowboard cross big Wed., Feb. 9 @ 9:25 p.m.: Women's snowboard halfpipe

Women's snowboard halfpipe Thurs., Feb. 10 after 2:15 a.m.: Men's snowboard cross big

Men's snowboard cross big Thurs., Feb. 10 @ 9:25 p.m.: Men's snowboard halfpipe

Men's snowboard halfpipe Fri., Feb. 11 after 9:50 p.m.: Mixed team snowboard cross big

Mixed team snowboard cross big Mon., Feb. 14 @ 9:15 p.m.: Women's snowboard big air

Women's snowboard big air Tues., Feb. 15 @ 12:45 a.m.: Men's snowboard big air

Team USA snowboarding roster

Standout members of the team include 21-year-old halfpipe specialist Chloe Kim of Torrance, California, who took home the gold in her 2018 debut in PyeongChang. At 17, she set the record for youngest halfpipe champion. Fellow Californian Maddie Mastro (21) is one of her top rivals.

Of course, the 35-year-old Shaun White is bringing his massive mop of red hair to Beijing, as what would snowboarding be without the "Flying Tomato?"

Jamie Anderson (31), the sole USA gold medalist in Olympic women’s slopestyle snowboarding, is also returning.

Here is the complete roster of U.S. snowboarders sent to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, in the order presented on their official site.