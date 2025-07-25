How to watch Tour de France Femmes 2025: live stream cycling online from anywhere

The Tour de France Femmes 2025 is a nine-stage race featuring some of the world's top female riders competing on a gruelling course. It should be an all-action affair as the teams try to get their leaders into the famous Yellow Jersey.

Want to watch it unfold live? Here's how to watch Tour de France Femmes live streams, free, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Tour de France Femmes 2025: live streams, TV schedule, dates Tour de France Femmes 2025 live streams take place between Saturday, July 26 and Sunday, August 3. Start times vary each day.

• FREE STREAMS — SBS (Australia)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Canada — Watch on FloBikes

• U.K. — Watch on Discovery+

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN (100% risk-free)

This is the fourth time the Tour de France Femmes has taken place. This year the race covers 723km and is the first time it has had nine stages. It was won by just four seconds last year and is expected to be highly competitive once again.

There are a few key names to look out for. Firstly, 2024 winner Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland. There is also the American Olympic roadrace champion Kristen Faulkner and her compatriot Chloé Dygert. Keep an eye out for two-time Italian Giro d’Italia winner Elisa Longo Borghini and Demi Vollering, who won the Vuelta de España this year and was second in this race last year. Can she avenge that narrow defeat?

Read on for where to watch Tour de France Femme 2025 and live coverage of nine days of top cycling action, wherever you are in the world.

FREE Tour de France Femmes 2025 live streams

Cycling fans Down Under can watch the 2025 Tour de France Femmes for free. You can find the free streams on Australia’s SBS (register with an email address).

If you're traveling abroad, you'll need to use a VPN to unblock your usual free stream. We've tried it with NordVPN and it works perfectly.

Non-english free streams are available on Belgium's RTBF and France's France.TV

Watch free Tour de France Femmes live streams from abroad

Away from home and blocked from watching your free cycling stream?

Away from home and blocked from watching your free cycling stream?

You can still watch the Tour de France Femmes 2025 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to SBS or another streaming service, and watch the action.

Watch Tour de France Femmes 2025 live streams in the U.S.

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2025 Tour de France Femmes on Peacock who will have all nine stages. (from $7.99 per month).

CNBC will also be showing the final two stages as the winner is revealed. You can access CNBC via SlingTV.

Sling is king here but other alternatives include DirecTV, and FuboTV or Hulu with Live TV.

And if you're currently out of the U.S. but still want to watch all the stages, then don't forget to explore NordVPN set out above.

Watch Tour de France Femmes 2025 live streams in the U.K.

Cycling fans in the U.K. can watch the 2025 Tour de France Femmes on TNT Sports. To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+ which will set you back £30.99 per month, though BT Broadband customers can get a discounted rate.

Australian visiting the U.K.? You can use NordVPN to watch your free SBS stream from abroad.

Watch Tour de France Femmes 2025 live streams in Canada

The world feed of this thrilling race race is streaming exclusively in Canada on FloBikes. Watch the Tour de France Femmes and catch the action of every sprint, climb and time trial.

Note, only Canadian customers get access – the U.S. arm of FloBikes doesn't have the rights to the 2025 Tour de France Femmes.

Aussie resident visiting the Great White North? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still Down Under so you can watch SBS's Tour de France Femmes stream for free.

Watch Tour de France Femmes 2025 live streams in Australia

Australian residents are in luck as they will be able to watch all stages of the Tour de France Femmes for free.

SBS on Demand will be your home for the race and you can sign in right now via Google, Facebook or Apple accounts. Simply provide your birth year and gender and watch for free!

If you're away while any of the stages are on, you can still catch the action by using NordVPN.

Tour de France Femmes 2025 stage information

For the first time, there are nine stages of this race. We start in the hills as the riders travel from the Grandes Departs in Vannes to Plumelec. From there, we have three flat stages, which should interest the sprinters. Those are Brest to Quimper, La Gacilly to Angers and Saumer to Poitiers.

After that, the race heads to the mountains. Stage five is Chasseneuil du Poitou Fututroscope to Guéret, with stage stage six going from Clermont Ferrand to Ambert. Stage seven is a hilly one going, from Bourg en Bresse to Chambéry.

The final weekend is in the mountains. Chambéry. to Saint Francois Longchamp and Praz Sur Arly to the final finish in Chatel.

In total there are two flat, two medium mountain, two high mountain and three hilly stages.

Tour de France Femmes 2025 Stages

Stage 1: Vannes - Plumelec

Vannes - Plumelec Stage 2: Brest - Quimper

Brest - Quimper Stage 3: La Gacilly - Angers

La Gacilly - Angers Stage 4: Saumur - Poitiers

Saumur - Poitiers Stage 5: Chasseneuil-du-Poitou Futuroscope - Guéret

Chasseneuil-du-Poitou Futuroscope - Guéret Stage 6: Clermont-Ferrand - Ambert

Clermont-Ferrand - Ambert Stage 7: Bourg-en-Bresse - Chambéry

Bourg-en-Bresse - Chambéry Stage 8: Chambéry - Saint François Longchamp - Col de la Madeleine

Chambéry - Saint François Longchamp - Col de la Madeleine Stage 9: Praz-sur-Arly - Châtel

