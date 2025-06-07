In one of the most anticipated races of the year the three hot favourites for this year's Tour de France all line up to test each other in the eight day Critérium du Dauphiné. Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel and the world champion Tadej Pogačar are all on the start list so there will be no hiding place as they lay their cards on the table ahead of July.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the Critérium du Dauphiné live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Critérium du Dauphiné 2025 live streams: TV schedule and dates Critérium du Dauphiné takes place between Sunday, June 8–15, 2025.

► Time: Start times vary each day.

• FREE STREAMS — SBS (Australia) FranceTV (France)

• U.S. — Peacock

• U.K. — Discovery+

It's rare you have all the big favourites for the Tour de France line up against each other so close to the main event, so this year's Critérium du Dauphiné is set to be a real treat.

Together with these big three mega stars other riders sure to light up the race will be Enric Mas, last year's second place finisher Matteo Jorgenson and the giant Italian sprinter, Jonathan Milan.

What they are facing are eight days of super tough racing in the Dauphiné region in southeastern France which kicks off with three hilly stages, all with a stiff obstacle towards the finish. Stage 4 is then a time trial which is where the GC battle will begin to take shape as the favourites go all in the properly test their form.

Stage 5 is one for the sprinters and then the mountains arrive with a weekend at high altitude including a summit finish at the ski resort of Combloux and also crossing such giants as the Col de la Croix de Fer and the mighty the Col de la Madeleine.

Read on for everything you need to know to watch the 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné live stream from anywhere.

Watch Critérium du Dauphiné 2025 live streams for free

If you live in Australia or France then you can look forward to a FREE Critérium du Dauphiné 2025 live stream as SBS (Australia) and FranceTV (France) have rights to the coverage.

What if you're abroad? If you're based in Australia or France but aren't at home for the Critérium du Dauphiné, don't worry — you can unblock your local stream with a VPN.

Watch Critérium du Dauphiné 2025 streams from abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cycling on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Critérium du Dauphiné 2025 live streams thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software sets your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So, it's ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

How to watch Critérium du Dauphiné 2025 live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cycling fans in the US can watch the 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné on Peacock which costs $79.99 per year ($139.99 ad-free) and shows almost all of the races owned by A.S.O, like the Tour de France, Vuelta a Espana, Paris Roubaix and many more.

And if you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

And if you're out of the U.S., but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore NordVPN set out above.

How to watch Critérium du Dauphiné 2025 live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

With Eurosport no longer available in the U.K. the only place to catch the cycling action is now on TNT Sports. Coverage will be on TNT Sports 2 on TV.

To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+ which will set you back £30.99 per month, though BT Broadband customers can get a discounted rate.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch your usual service from abroad.

How to watch Critérium du Dauphiné 2025 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fans in Canada can watch Critérium du Dauphiné on FloBikes.

A subscription to Flobikes, which has pretty much every race you could wish to want for those in Canada, costs $39.99 a month or $203.88 for the year.

Note, only Canadian customers get access – the U.S. arm of Flobikes doesn't have the rights to the 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch Critérium du Dauphiné 2025 in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cycling fans in the Australia can watch the 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné for FREE on SBS on Demand.

You can sign into SBS via Google, Facebook or Apple accounts. Simply provide your birth year and gender and watch for free!

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Australia.

Giro d'Italia 2025 stages

Stage 1 | Sunday June 8th | Domérat - Montluçon, 189.2km

Stage 2 | Monday June 9th| Prémilhat - Issoire, 204.6km

Stage 3 | Tuesday June 10th | Brioude - Charantonnay, 202.8km

Stage 4 | Wednesday June 11th | Charmes-sur-Rhône - Saint-Péray (ITT), 17.7km

Stage 5 | Thursday June 12th | Saint-Priest - Mâcon, 182.6km

Stage 6 | Friday June 13th | Valserhône - Combloux, 139.1km

Stage 7 | Saturday June 14th | Grand-Algueblanche - Valmeinier 1800, 132.1km

Stage 8 | Sunday June 15th | Val-d’Arc - Plateau du Mont-Cenis, 133.8km

