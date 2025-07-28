How to watch UCI BMX World Championships 2025: live stream every event from anywhere

All eyes are on women's elite contenders Beth Shriever and Saya Sakakibara at the UCI BMX World Championships, after last summer's Olympics debacle. Shriever, who took Olympic gold four years ago, won all six of her heats in Paris but got boxed-in in the final and came last, with Sakakibara taking full advantage.

2025 UCI BMX World Championships live stream: TV channels and dates The 2025 UCI BMX World Championships run from Monday, July 28 to Sunday, August 3. Full schedule below.

• FREE STREAM — YouTube (select events globally)

• U.S. — Flobikes

• U.K. — Watch on Discovery+ / TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN risk-free

It was Alise Willoughby who took glory at last year's UCI BMX World Championships, but the U.S. star isn't in action at the UCI Bike City of Copenhagen, as she just gave birth earlier this month.

Reigning men's champion Joris Daudet will be braced for a fierce showdown with his French compatriot Sylvain Andre, with whom he shared the podium at both the UCI BMX World Championships and Olympics last year. The Rock Hill runner-up Niek Kimmann is also in action.

The UCI BMX World Championships are split in two parts. The Challenge and Masters races take place from July 28-31, before the elite men and women and U23s take center-stage on August 2-3.

Here's how to watch UCI BMX World Championships 2025 from anywhere — starting with free streams. We've also listed the schedule at the bottom of this page.

Free UCI BMX World Championships live streams

Free UCI BMX World Championships coverage is available worldwide via the UCI YouTube channel, which is live streaming the Challenge events.

Away from home? You may not be able to watch the action like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution. Use a VPN to watch Copenhagen 2025 for free — we’ll show you how to do that below.

Watch UCI BMX World Championships 2025 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cycling on your usual subscription?

You can still watch UCI BMX World Championships 2025 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN — we explain why in our NordVPN review.

How to watch UCI BMX World Championships live streams in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the UCI BMX World Championships on Flobikes. A subscription costs $29.99 per month, or $150 per year.

Flobikes will be exclusively showing the elite men and women's action on the 2-3 August.

If you're currently out of the U.S. but still want to watch the event, check out NordVPN, as explained above.

How to watch UCI BMX World Championships live streams in Canada

The UCI BMX World Championships is on FloBikes in Canada too. A subscription will set you back CA$203.88 for the year or CA$39.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to set your device to appear you're still in Canada.

How to watch UCI BMX World Championships live streams in the U.K.

TNT Sports will host UCI BMX World Championships 2025 TV coverage in the U.K., across multiple channels.

You can stream TNT Sports live online by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

Can you watch UCI BMX World Championships live streams in Australia?

The UCI BMX World Championships have previously been shown on SBS in Australia, but we haven't had any indication that will be the case this year.

You can, however, watch the Challenge events free-of-charge on the UCI YouTube channel.

If you're currently on holiday in Australia, one of the best VPN services will help tap into your home coverage of the race. We recommend NordVPN.

UCI BMX World Championships schedule and events 2025

Monday, July 28 — from 5 a.m.

Cruisers | Women: 12&U, 13-16, 40+

Cruisers | Men: 12&U, 13&14, 15&16, 17-24, 25-29, 40-44, 45-49, 50+

Tuesday, July 29 — from 5 a.m.

20" | Women: 8, 9, 10, 11

20" | Men: 8, 9, 10, 11

Cruisers | Women: 17-29, 30-39

Cruisers | Men: 30-34, 35-39

Wednesday, July 30 — from 5 a.m.

20" | Women: 12, 13, 14, 15

20" | Men: 12, 13, 14

Thursday, July 31 — from 5 a.m.

20" | Women: 16, 17-24, 25+

20" | Men: 15, 16, 17-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35+

Masters | Men & Women

Saturday, August 2

8:25 a.m. — Round 1: WJ, MJ, WU, MU, WE, ME

9:25 a.m. — Last-chance qualifier: WJ, MJ, WU, MU, WE, ME

11:40 a.m. — 1/8 finals: MJ, MU, ME

Sunday, August 3

6 a.m. — Quarter-finals: WJ, MJ, WU, MU, WE, ME

6:50 a.m. — Semi-finals: WJ, MJ, WU, MU, WE, ME

7:20 a.m. — Finals: WJ, MJ, WU, MU, WE, ME

(All times ET)

