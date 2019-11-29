This iPhone 11 deal destroys everything else on Black Friday

How would you like to get one of the best smartphones of the year for next to nothing. Actually, it's more like less than nothing with this Verizon iPhone 11 Black Friday deal.

Right now Verizon is offering an iPhone 11 deal that's worth up to $800 in your pocket. If you switch to the carrier, you can get up to $400 off by trading in your phone and $300 off if you're upgrading.

But it gets better. Verizon is throwing in a $400 prepaid MasterCard with this deal, so we would act fast. This is hands-down the best iPhone Black Friday deal.

iPhone 11: Up to $800 in credits w/trade-in @ Verizon

Verizon has the iPhone 11 for $699. Switch to a Verizon Unlimited plan and use coupon "BLACKFRIDAY" to get a $400 prepaid MasterCard. Even better, if you trade-in an eligible phone, you'll get up to a $400 credit (for new lines) or a $300 credit (for upgrades). View Deal

In our iPhone 11 review, we loved the new camera system offered by Apple, which includes an ultra-wide angle lens as well as a Night mode that delivered amazing results in our testing.

The iPhone 11 also benefits from one the fastest processor you can get in a phone with the A13 Bionic, and you get long battery life. This phone lasted nearly 11 hours on a charge in our web surfing test.

With its 6.1-inch LCD, the iPhone 11 delivers a display that's big, bright and colorful, even if it's not an OLED panel. And it's all wrapped up in a design with tougher glass (front and back) versus previous iPhones.

This is a phone that knows how to have some fun, too, as you can take your pick from six colors. Choose red, white, yellow, purple, black, or (our fave) green.

While the iPhone 11 doesn't offer an optical zoom like the iPhone 11 Pro, overall this is an amazing Black Friday iPhone 11 deal. Go to our Black Friday deals hub to see more great sales and bookmark our Cyber Monday deals hub as well.