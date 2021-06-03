Suns vs Lakers live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs Game 6 online

Suns vs Lakers start time, channel The Suns vs Lakers live stream will begin Thursday, June 3rd at 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT.

It will air on TNT, which is available on Sling TV, currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

The Suns vs Lakers live stream could be the end of the road for LeBron James and company. Meanwhile Phoenix is trying to wrap things up in this NBA playoffs live stream.

Tuesday night’s Game 5 was never close. Playing for the first time in the playoffs without Anthony Davis, the Lakers were blown out 115-85. The Suns held L.A. to just 10 points in the second quarter and controlled the game the rest of the way. LeBron James didn’t mince words after the loss, “we got our ass kicked, plain and simple.” James scored 24 points in the loss, but due to Davis’ groin injury the Lakers were without another top-tier scoring threat.

Devin Booker will go into Game 6 looking to help advance his team to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since Steve Nash was leading the Suns in 2010. Booker struggled from the floor in Games 3 and 4 but bounced back in Game 5 scoring 30 points for the third time in this series.

While the Lakers are dealing with Davis’ injury, the Suns had their own injury scare Tuesday night. Chris Paul hit the ground after he was fouled at the 6:47 mark of the third quarter and grabbed his shoulder. The same shoulder that the 36-year-old guard hurt in Game 1 of this series. After hitting both free throws, Paul left the game and did not return. He is expected to play in Game 6.

Despite losing by 30 in Game 5, the Lakers enter Game 6 as 3-point home favorites.

Suns vs Lakers live streams in the US

In the U.S. Suns vs Lakers airs on TNT, tipping off at 10:30 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV.

ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package. ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3.

Sling has TNT for this game.

Sling TV offers ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package.

Suns vs Lakers live streams in the UK

British basketball fans have had a bad run of luck on Sky Sports — and tonight is no exception. The Suns vs Lakers live stream is not on Sky.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

Suns vs Lakers live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can catch Suns vs Lakers live streams on SportsNet. The game is on SN1.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.