Stanley Cup Finals live streams 2022: How to watch Lightning vs Avalanche online

Here we are, about to watch the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Finals live streams online, and this Lightning vs Avalanche series finds favorites looking to upset the defending champs. Of course, Tampa Bay knows how to win in the playoffs, as its men hoisted Lord Stanley's Cup the past two seasons in a row. If your timeline is anything like mine, you'll know that Tampa Bay's veterans — Ondrej Palat, Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos — have been key to its ability to not lose a single playoffs series since the 2019 post-season first-round ejection.

The Colorado Avalanche, the best of the west, have finally made it back to the Finals, after 21 years. And they arrive more than well-rested, having ended their conference finals on June 6 with a 6-5 victory in Edmonton against the Oilers (a series Colorado swept). Their odds look strong because of defenseman Cale Makar (five goals and 17 assists in his last 14 contests).

The Stanley Cup Finals begin Wednesday (June 15) and then extend as far as (possibly) the end of the month. In terms of odds, the Avs are the favorites according to Draftkings, at -175 (wager $175 to win $100), and the Lightning are the +150 underdog (wager $100 to win $150). here's everything you need to know to watch the Stanley Cup Finals online:

How to watch Stanley Cup Finals live streams from anywhere on Earth

Having trouble actually getting ABC or ESPN Plus? Even if you can't watch the Stanley Cup Finals live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Stanley Cup Finals live streams in the U.S.

The Stanley Cup Finals live streams in the U.S. are just on ABC and ESPN Plus. The full Finals schedule can be found below.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package? With the right pick from our best cable TV alternatives, unlike with the NBA playoffs live streams (opens in new tab), we recommend fuboTV — the best network for sports that has ABC. One of the best streaming services, fuboTV starts with a 7-day free trial.

You could also pull down ABC with one of the best TV antennas.

Stanley Cup Finals schedule

All times below are in ET.

* = If necessary

Game 1: Tampa Bay @ Colorado on Wednesday, June 15 @ 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay @ Colorado on Wednesday, June 15 @ 8 p.m. Game 2: Tampa Bay @ Colorado on Saturday, June 18 @ 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay @ Colorado on Saturday, June 18 @ 8 p.m. Game 3: Colorado @ Tampa Bay on Monday, June 20 @ 8 p.m.

Colorado @ Tampa Bay on Monday, June 20 @ 8 p.m. Game 4: Colorado @ Tampa Bay on Wednesday, June 22 @ 8 p.m.

Colorado @ Tampa Bay on Wednesday, June 22 @ 8 p.m. *Game 5: Tampa Bay @ Colorado on Friday, June 24 @ 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay @ Colorado on Friday, June 24 @ 8 p.m. *Game 6: Colorado @ Tampa Bay on Sunday, June 26 @ 8 p.m.

Colorado @ Tampa Bay on Sunday, June 26 @ 8 p.m. *Game 7: Tampa Bay @ Colorado on Tuesday, June 28 @ 8 p.m.

Stanley Cup Finals live streams in Canada

Want to see who drinks from Lord Stanley's Cup this year? Hockey fans in Canada can catch the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals live streams on the CBC and the Sportsnet Now streaming service, SN Now (opens in new tab), on the SportsNet channel.

Stanley Cup Finals live streams in the UK

NHL fans in the U.K. just need to find Premier Sports. It's available on Prime Video (opens in new tab) and Sky TV (opens in new tab) among other outlets. Premier Sports costs £14.99 per month (opens in new tab).

Alternatively, NHL.TV offers hockey games outside of the U.S. at varying prices.

Not in the U.K. right now? You may need a little help from a service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Each game airs at 1 a.m. BST on the day following their U.S. airings, as delineated below:

Game 1: Tampa Bay @ Colorado on Thursday, June 16 @ 1 a.m.

Tampa Bay @ Colorado on Thursday, June 16 @ 1 a.m. Game 2: Tampa Bay @ Colorado on Sunday, June 19 @ 1 a.m.

Tampa Bay @ Colorado on Sunday, June 19 @ 1 a.m. Game 3: Colorado @ Tampa Bay on Tuesday, June 21 @ 1 a.m.

Colorado @ Tampa Bay on Tuesday, June 21 @ 1 a.m. Game 4: Colorado @ Tampa Bay on Thursday, June 23 @ 1 a.m.

Colorado @ Tampa Bay on Thursday, June 23 @ 1 a.m. *Game 5: Tampa Bay @ Colorado on Saturday, June 25 @ 1 a.m.

Tampa Bay @ Colorado on Saturday, June 25 @ 1 a.m. *Game 6: Colorado @ Tampa Bay on Monday, June 27 @ 1 a.m.

Colorado @ Tampa Bay on Monday, June 27 @ 1 a.m. *Game 7: Tampa Bay @ Colorado on Wednesday, June 29 @ 1 a.m.

Stanley Cup Finals live streams in Australia

Right now, Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) is your best bet for watching Stanley Cup live streams in Australia, as that's a good source of ESPN down under. Since all seven games are on ESPN Plus and ABC, odds say Kayo will have the whole series.

Not in Australia but usually a Kayo subscriber? You may need a little help from a service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Each game airs at 10 a.m. AEDT on the day following their U.S. airings, as delineated below:

All times listed below are in AEDT: