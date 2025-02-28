How to watch NRL 2025: live stream Aussie rugby league from anywhere – plus fixtures, past winners
Can anyone stop Penrith's shot at five in a row?
NRL is something like a religion in Australia. Rugby league has long since exploded beyond its New South Wales origins and is now one of the country's most popular sports, with the 2025 season set to be a thriller as an entire division looks to stop Penrith Panthers from winning five in a row.
The NRL 2025 has weekly FREE matches in some countries. But don't worry if you're on vacation while you want to watch a match because you can watch live streams from anywhere with a VPN.
Dates: March 2 to October 5, 2025
► FREE STREAM — 9Now (Australia)
► U.S. — Fox Sports via Sling TV or Fubo
► U.K. — Sky Sports
► R.O.W. — Watch NRL
► Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
All eyes will be on Penrith this season. The Panthers beat Melbourne Storm 14-6 in last year's Grand Final to become the first team since the St. George Dragons some six decades ago (in a vastly different footy era) to win four titles in a row, and they just know how to win.
For the second year running, two of the opening weekend's fixtures – Raiders vs Warriors and Panthers vs Sharks, plus Super League fixture Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves – are being played at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, the new footy season is certainly getting off to a brilliant start.
You won’t want to miss a second of the action, so here’s how to watch NRL 2025 live streams no matter where you are.
NRL 2025 week 1 fixtures
- Raiders vs Warriors (Sun, March 2)
- Panthers vs Sharks (Sun, March 2)
- Roosters vs Broncos (Thur, March 6)
- Wests Tigers vs Knights (Fri, March 7)
- Dolphins vs Rabbitohs (Fri, March 7)
- Dragons vs Bulldogs (Sat, March 8)
- Sea Eagles vs Cowboys (Sat, March 8)
- Storm vs Eels (Sun, March 9)
- *Titans have a bye week
FREE NRL 2025 live streams
Rugby league fans in Australia can watch three matches a week for FREE on Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service.
These will usually be Thursday night, second Friday night and Sunday afternoon games. That includes Panthers vs Sharks live from the opening weekend of fixtures in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, March 1 8.30 p.m. PT / 11.30 p.m. ET / 3.30 p.m. AEDT (Sun.)/ 4.30 a.m. GMT (Sun.)
But what if you're based in Australia but aren't at home to catch the NRL 2025 live streams? Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.
2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 9Now.
3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 9Now for Aussies abroad.
NRL 2025 live streams around the world
Every NRL 2025 game will be streamed live online somewhere in the world. The trick is in finding out where.
In the U.K., U.S. and Canada, for example, only three games a week of the Regular Season will be shown.
However, if you're in Australia and have a subscription to Fox Sports, via Foxtel or Kayo Sports, you can watch 204 regular games, followed by the Finals Series. It's similar if you're not in Australia, New Zealand or the Pacific Islands, whereby you can subscribe to Watch NRL for a season to catch every fixture.
How to watch NRL 2025 live streams in the U.K.
Good news, footy fans in the U.K. – Sky Sports is again the home of NRL 2025 back in Blighty.
Sky Sports will be showing three NRL Regular Season games a week, all NRLW Regular Season matches, every fixture of the Finals Series and every State Of Origin/Women’s State of Origin encounter, too.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch the NRL on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.
If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.
Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV).
To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.
How to watch NRL 2025 live streams in Australia
The great news for rugby league fans in Australia is that they can watch three NRL 2025 Regular Season games for FREE on Channel 9, as we've outlined above. The free-to-air broadcaster will also be showing the Finals Series matches, too.
That also means viewers Down Under can watch all of the action online for free via the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.
Going to be outside Oz when the big game's on? Simply use a VPN to access 9Now from overseas, without being blocked. We recommend NordVPN, as it comes with a 30-day, risk-free money-back guarantee.
Fox Sports and Foxtel have the rights Down Under to show every NRL 2025 fixture, for those footy fans who don't want to miss a single second of the season.
Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the action, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports to enjoy.
How to watch NRL 2025 live streams in the U.S.
Viewers in the U.S. can watch NRL 2025 live stream on Fox Sports, which is available with most cable TV packages.
Like the U.K., viewers in the U.S. will get three NRL Regular Season games a week, all NRLW Regular Season matches, every fixture of the Finals Series and every State Of Origin/Women’s State of Origin encounter, too.
For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $50.99/month 50% off your first month) and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.
Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, though gives you 150+ channels for that hefty investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.
If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch an NRL 2025 live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.
You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch NRL 2025, starting from $50.99/month (50% off your first month). The plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC (selected markets), USA and NBCSN in selected markets. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.
If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.
How to watch NRL 2025 live streams in Canada
Sportsnet has the rights to the NRL 2025 in Canada, on the same deal as the U.K. and U.S., see above sections for more details.
To watch the NRL 2025 on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Plus, you'll need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of CA$34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world, including out-of-market NHL games, Premiership and Super League rugby. There's also an annual subscription that works out at around CA$20.99 a month.
If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch an NRL 2025 live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.
How to watch NRL 2025 live streams in New Zealand
Sky Sport is showing NRL 2025 in New Zealand. Sky Sport is a subscription service and offers a range of TV packages.
Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs from $24.99 per week.
Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.
How to watch NRL 2025 live streams in the rest of the world
If you live outside of Australia, New Zealand, or the Pacific Islands – where the NRL TV rights have not been picked up, you can watch NRL 2025 online with the Watch NRL streaming service.
Watch NRL requires a subscription and has three different plans to choose from:
Weekly: US$20 / £16 / €20 / AU$24
Monthly: US$39 / £29 / €39 / AU$44
Yearly: US$182 / £143 / €171 / AU$229
NRL 2025 predictions
The big question in NRL 2025, though, is how the Panthers will cope with the losses of star five-eighth Jarome Luai and forward James Fisher-Harris? They have joined Wests Tigers and Warriors, respectively, while Eels youngster Blaize Talagi has come in. But with Penrith Stadium undergoing redevlopment, how will they cope?
The Storm are again expected to provide the Panthers' biggest test. The Melbourne side even started last season's Grand Final as favorites after topping the table to win the Minor Championship, only to fall at the final hurdle. Power prop Stefano Utoikamanu has joined the squad in the close season. Sualauvi Fa’alogo, Tyran Wishart, Jack Howarth and Shawn Blore are all now a year more experienced and will be motivated by defeat to take that last step to a first title since 2017.
Elsewhere, Manly Sea Eagles' hopes will again rest on the fitness of Tom Trbojevic, who is the star in one of the best NRL backlines there is. Season-ending injuries have been a problem for the fullback, but youngster Lehi Hopoate's emergence will help.
New Zealand must deal with the loss of Addin Fonua-Blake Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks and the retirements of Shaun Johnson and Tohu Harris, but signing Fisher-Harris is a step in the right direction. The aforementioned Sharks have strengthened well and are always there or thereabouts come season's end.
Who are the past NRL Grand Final winners?
1998 – Brisbane Broncos
1999 – Melbourne Storm
2000 – Brisbane Broncos
2001 – Newcastle Knights
2002 – Sydney Roosters
2003 – Penrith Panthers
2004 – Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs
2005 – Wests Tigers
2006 – Brisbane Broncos
2007 – Melbourne Storm
2008 – Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
2009 – Melbourne Storm
2010 – St. George Illawarra Dragons
2011 – Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
2012 – Melbourne Storm
2013 – Sydney Roosters
2014 – South Sydney Rabbitohs
2015 – North Queensland Cowboys
2016 – Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks
2017 – Melbourne Storm
2018 – Sydney Roosters
2019 – Sydney Roosters
2020 – Melbourne Storm
2021 – Penrith Panthers
2022 – Penrith Panthers
2023 – Penrith Panthers
2024 – Penrith Panthers
