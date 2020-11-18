Sony OLED TV $1,000 off in epic Black Friday TV deal

The holy grail of Black Friday TV deals is here. The Sony Bravia A8H OLED set is one of the best TVs you can buy, and right now the 65-inch model is a whopping $1,000 off its regular price, making it a total steal for anyone who's been waiting for a stunning OLED TV.

Best Buy has the 65-inch Sony Bravia A8H OLED TV on sale for $1,799. That's a killer $1,000 off the regular price for this size, making this one of the best Black Friday TV deals we've seen ahead of November 27.

Sony Bravia A8H OLED: was $2,799, now $1,799 @ Best Buy

This 65-inch 4K set supports Dolby Vision HDR, HGL, HDR10, has 4 HDMI, 3 USB, and one ethernet port. It did very well on our lab tests, and even better when watching movies and TV shows. View Deal

There's a reason that the Bravia A8H ruined all other TVs (in a good way, of course.) Watching your favorite action flicks in 4K on the set, you'll be completely mesmerized by the crisp motion and color reproduction.

In our Sony Bravia A8H OLED TV review, we loved just about everything with this set. Even at its regular price, it was competitive with LG OLED TVs —so this discount is a real bargain. While it couldn't reproduce as many colors as other OLED sets, those that it did were more accurate than competing models from LG and Samsung.

During our anecdotal testing, we loved the A8H's deep blacks, as well as its customizable Android user interface. For those who have other smart home devices, you'll appreciate that it has Google Assistant built in, but still supports both Alexa and HomeKit.

At $1,000 off its regular price, this is one Best Buy Black Friday deals you should definitely check out. But beware, the Sony Bravia A8H OLED's unparalleled performance might ruin all other TVs for you, too.