Sealy kicks off Presidents Day with up to $660 off mattresses

Presidents' Day is rapidly approaching and that means Presidents Day mattress sales are slowly starting to surface. One of the earliest sales to go live comes courtesy of Sealy.

For a limited time, Sealy is taking 35% off its Cocoon Chill Memory Foam Mattress. Plus, get two DreamFit Pillows ($80 value) and DreamFit Sheets ($99 value) for free with your mattress purchase. Combined, you're getting up to $660 off. It's one of the best mattress deals we've seen for Sealy's popular hybrid mattress.

Cocoon Chill Mattress: was $730 now $469 @ Sealy

Up to $660 off: Cocoon by Sealy is taking 35% off its Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress line. The premium memory foam mattress is designed to adapt to your body and offer tailored support all over. The medium-firm mattress has three different foam layers including a luxury memory foam, responsive comfort foam, and a durable support layer. After discount, the twin costs $469 (was $730), whereas the queen costs $699 (was $1,080). Plus, you get two free pillows and sheets for free ($179 value). View Deal

If you're looking for the best mattress on the market, you won't be disappointed with Cocoon by Sealy. Their Chill mattress line has been named the best budget option for hot sleepers and one of the best options for stomach sleepers. What makes the Chill mattress line so noteworthy is its ability to absorb and dissipate heat for a refreshing night's sleep.

Chill mattresses are available in either Medium-Soft or Extra Firm. The former offers a more cushioned feel (great for side or multi-positional sleepers), whereas the latter offers more sturdy support (for back sleepers). Cocoon by Sealy offers free return shipping if you're not sure what mattress you prefer. All mattresses are also backed by a 10-year warranty.

Make sure to follow our best mattress deals coverage for the latest sales on all mattress brands. Or check out our Cocoon by Sealy deals coverage for the best sales on this brand.