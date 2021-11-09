PureVPN is the cheapest VPN available – just $1.19 a month with our exclusive code

Many of the best VPN services offer VPN Black Friday deals, but none have ever come close to the immense savings trusted provider PureVPN is offering this month.

Not usually a hugely affordable VPN, this 5-year deal brings the total price down to just $79.95, which is less than almost all other providers charge for 1- or 2-year plans. That's not all, though. By using our exclusive TECH10 discount code you can bag an extra 10% off. that works out at just $1.19 a month.

While PureVPN isn't our absolute top-rated VPN, it's still reliable, quick, can unblock plenty of streaming services, and is verified as a zero-logging VPN. For the price, it's hard to say no. Read more about this incredible deal below.

PureVPN | 5 years | $1.19/mo | Code: TECH10 PureVPN | 5 years | $1.19/mo | Code: TECH10

This isn't the first time PureVPN has slashed its price this low, but it's not something we see every day. If you're looking for reliable VPN cover for as little as possible to protect your identity, torrent safely and stream more content, it's the perfect choice. Use code TECH10 to save 10%.

Why is this PureVPN deal so good?

Useful for streaming and with a good number of extra features including IPv6 leak protection and decent mobile apps, PureVPN is a good mid-range choice. However, what's going to be drawing you to this VPN deal might not necessarily be PureVPN itself, but the ridiculously low price – apart from its five-year plan, PureVPN's not usually the very cheapest VPN, so this is a real turn-up.

However, we do understand that many people won't want to sign up for five years. If that's you, it's worth considering our #1-rated VPN, ExpressVPN. It's $6.67 a month, which is fairly expensive, but definitely worth it, and the shorter plan gives a little more flexibility.

But, if you don't mind (or even prefer) committing to five years, this is a seriously good deal that works out cheaper overall than most plans that are far shorter. If it's for you, use the code TECH10 to save an extra 10% on the bargain five-year plan with PureVPN.