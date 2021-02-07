Puppy Bowl 2021 channel, time and how to watch online

Puppy Bowl 2021 time and channel The Puppy Bowl begins at 2 p.m. ET today (Sunday, January 24).

It’s being broadcast on Animal Planet, which is on Fubo.

The Puppy Bowl 2021 live stream is about to begin, and it's not during the big game, either. Yes, you can catch the Super Bowl live stream and the Puppy Bowl without missing a single play.

This year's Puppy Bowl live stream is hosted by Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, As for the teams, Team Ruff is in orange and Team Fluff is in blue.

The Puppy Bowl is scheduled to go three hours long, giving you an hour and a half to stretch your legs before it's 6:30 p.m. aka Super Bowl time.

How to watch Puppy Bowl 2021 with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get Animal Planet where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Puppy Bowl, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you?

ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

Puppy Bowl live streams in the US

In the US, the Puppy Bowl is going to be broadcast on Animal Planet, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV . The game starts at 2 p.m. ET today (Sunday, February 7).

The more comprehensive sports streaming package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Fubo.TV has all of the right network channels including FOX and NFL Network. It's got a 7-day free trial.

Puppy Bowl live streams in the UK

Unfortunately, we cannot find if the Puppy Bowl will be broadcast in the U.K. We're not seeing it in the Discovery UK/Animal Planet schedule.

If you're unable to use your streaming service in the U.K., you can always use a VPN like ExpressVPN, to log in as if you were back home.

Puppy Bowl 2021 live streams in Canada

Similarly, it's unclear if our friends in the great white north can watch Puppy Bowl 2021.

Again, a service like ExpressVPN can help you sign in as you were back home.